Certainty of ambiguity in Anushka Jasraj’s ‘Principles of Prediction’

Anushka Jasraj’s collection of short stories resists the conformist expectations of the form. Rather than offering neat plots or resolved endings, ‘Principles of Prediction’ dwells in ambiguity — using surreal, often disorienting, narratives to probe desire, memory, and the limits of human understanding. Across 13 stories, she constructs a literary universe where prediction — through weather, intuition, or emotional foresight — becomes less about control and more about confronting uncertainty.

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One possible way to read the collection is to recognise that knowledge does not necessarily grant agency. The titular story, ‘Principles of Prediction’, captures this paradox through a weather forecaster who can anticipate a storm yet recognises that such foresight “doesn’t change your lack of control over the event”. The storm thus operates not only as a meteorological event but also as a psychological one, echoing her fractured relationship with her absent mother. In this sense, Jasraj appears to recast prediction as a metaphor for emotional foreknowledge — an awareness that may deepen helplessness rather than resolve it.

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This tension between awareness and incomprehension runs through other stories. In ‘Radio Story’, a daughter discovers a cryptic note left by her father, unsettling familial memory. Her attempt to interpret it feels “like… trying to find a name for nothingness”. Here, prediction gives way to retrospection — the desire to reconstruct the past with certainty. In contrast, ‘Drawing Lessons’ offers a quieter study of desire. A woman in an unfulfilling marriage is drawn to her art teacher, experiencing an intimacy that disrupts her understanding of relationships. Her marriage, she observes, exists as “two separate marriages” — one imagined, one real — reflecting the author’s interest in parallel emotional realities.

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Jasraj’s characterisation departs from conventional psychological realism. Her characters are not fully rounded individuals with stable motivations; instead, they function as fluid, interior states, shaped by desire, uncertainty, and perception. For instance, in ‘Radio Story’, the daughter becomes a figure of interpretive struggle, her identity emerging through her inability to fix meaning. In ‘Circus’, motivation gives way to instinct, while ‘Drawing Lessons’ presents a divided self, suspended between imagined and lived realities.

What gives these narratives their distinctive force is the author’s tone, at once restrained and quietly unsettling. The prose proceeds with a kind of composure that allows strangeness to emerge gradually. The writing style privileges suggestion over resolution. Jasraj often withholds explanation, allowing stories to unfold through fragments, associative shifts, and unresolved images. The plot is frequently secondary to mood and interiority.

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In stories like ‘Elephant Maximus’, where a child’s bizarre actions blur the line between imagination and reality, or ‘Luminous’, where a mysterious light alters perception itself, the narratives resist stable interpretation. Instead, meaning emerges obliquely, requiring the reader to inhabit uncertainty rather than overcome it.

This ambiguity may alienate readers seeking resolution, and at times risks opacity, making engagement uneven and occasionally emotionally distant. Yet, the originality remains undeniable. ‘Principles of Prediction’ is an unconventional collection that challenges the reader to rethink the relationship between knowledge, desire and control.

Jasraj crafts a literary landscape where certainty is elusive and meaning is in flux. The result is a work that lingers not because it answers questions, but because it compels us to sit with them.

— The reviewer teaches at GGDSD College, Chandigarh