‘Closing the Pleasure Gap’: A compassionate look at female desire

The sexual revolution has been great — for men.

Advertisement

During these times of instant gratification, with sexual content pouring out of production houses and across social media, a sane book by a professional on the subject of female sexuality is indeed the need of the hour. Thanks to Dr Amrinder Bajaj, we have such a book. As she writes in her author’s note:

Advertisement

“Even in this so-called modern age, girls are brought up to feel ashamed of their private parts. They are told that virginity is a treasure that must be guarded with their lives. After marriage, she submits to the advances of a stranger who ravishes her without finesse or concern, scarring her for life. No matter how distasteful the act, she has to accommodate her husband, for men have special ‘needs’. Those who develop a taste for sex as a recreational activity end up feeling guilty for such shameful propensities, as society would like to pretend that female sexuality does not exist.”

Advertisement

The book highlights the fact that just as men, women too have ‘desires’ that need to be fulfilled; that the satisfaction of the woman should be at the core of every sexual union. As men usually do not think of asking their partners want they want in bed and women are too inhibited to volunteer such information, this book comes handy in breaking the ice.

It deals with subjects ranging from female orgasm, to the G Spot (myth or reality) to sexuality in different phases of life, self- gratification, same-sex relationships, nymphomania, frigidity, etc. It also deals with rape and child abuse. Those looking for titillation have to go back centuries and read the section on ancient treatises on sex to learn the finesse of intimacy from ‘Kama Sutra’, ‘The Perfumed Garden’ and tantric Sex (which predates ‘Kama Sutra’). Surprisingly, our predecessors were far more advanced in their knowledge and practice of matters that really matter.

Advertisement

Interesting is the chapter on cosmetic gynaecology, a fast expanding branch of gynaecology. Amongst other things, it can tighten a vagina loosened after normal delivery, so that the couple can have a satisfactory sex life even after childbirth, that too without surgery!

However, Dr Amrinder Bajaj warns that sex is not entirely about pleasure. There are dire consequences of irresponsible sexual behaviour and one has to be wary of indiscriminate sexual encounters with multiple partners. The ‘by-products’ could range from STIs — sexually transmitted infections (including AIDS), unwanted pregnancies, abortions, which could lead to pelvic inflammation that manifests as chronic lower abdomen pain, painful periods, pain during intercourse, blocked tubes and infertility, destroying a woman’s obstetric career.

Full of anecdotes and stories, even humour at times, there is nothing didactic or boring in the imparting of information; one enjoys, even as one learns. The take-home message by the author is:

“The objective of this book is to create a society that embraces female sexuality without belittling it — a culture that gives her the pleasure it expects to receive from her, treats her as a person to be loved and respected, not as an object to be used or abused. I do not intend to declare war between the two sexes, for nothing can be more beautiful than a relationship wherein both partners complete each other, like the halves of a whole. One’s pleasure can only be enhanced by pleasuring the other. A man who understands a woman’s needs and satisfies her as he would like his own needs to be satisfied is blessed, for he will reap its benefits a hundred times over.”