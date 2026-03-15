Comedy and sorrow merge in ‘Hot Butter Cuttlefish’ by Ashok Ferrey

Ashok Ferrey’s book unfolds as a wry, affectionate portrait of Kalabola — a village somewhere between Colombo and Kalutara, where eccentricity is less an exception than a way of life. Enter Malik, a personal trainer and recent survivor of a failed marriage, who settles into a quiet routine with only his dog for company. Though he works in Kalabola, he remains oddly apart from it, more observer than participant — watching the villagers’ passions, quarrels, and dramas with curiosity.

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What first appears to be a light, whimsical look at village life slowly reveals deeper layers: the sadness beneath daily habits, the confusion behind people’s choices, and the moral muddle under colourful surface. Ferrey balances these shifts with ease, keeping the story lively through Malik’s narration, even as events around him grow complicated.

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At the centre of this setting is Arthur Reginald de Fonseca, the last member of a once-powerful family. Arthur is a wonderfully contradictory figure — eccentric, confused, yet somehow still dignified. His attachment to Chanchala, a woman 30 years younger, brings gentle chaos into his fading aristocratic world. Holding Arthur’s crumbling household together is Kamala, who came years ago as a potential bride and never left.

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Over time, she has transformed her old disappointment into a sort of dramatic authority. Her imaginative scoldings, “terpsichorean termite” being one of her best, are delivered with such flair that they feel like performances. Yet under the sharp words lie frustration, loyalty and devotion to Arthur. Through empathy, Ferrey turns Kamala into someone far richer than the comic figure she seems.

Surrounding this trio is a wider group of characters, including Biju, Kamala’s cousin and a local MP whose opportunism thrives in Kalabola’s fertile soil. For all its squabbles and gossip, the village still moves in a familiar rhythm — until Covid arrives and changes everything. Curfews, quarantines, and fever scares sweep through daily life, revealing tensions that had long been hidden behind the village’s theatrics. Ferrey handles this phase with gentle satire, where superstition meets denial and rumours move faster than truth.

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What gives the novel its depth is the way humour sits comfortably next to melancholy. Characters who first appear exaggerated slowly reveal their inner lives — selfishness softened by kindness, resignation lifted by humour, and moral uncertainty everywhere. As the pandemic intensifies, the tone of the story shifts almost without the reader noticing. The humour remains, but it becomes sharper, and the narrative begins to move towards an inevitable point.

By the final pages, Kalabola seems more like a miniature version of the wider world. Karma, a pervasive theme, doesn’t operate as strict moral judgment, but as a refrain that loops and returns, imperfect but fitting. Malik’s final comment — that life in Sri Lanka is just a bad romcom — captures this blend of humour and resignation. On this “magic island”, he suggests, people fall into the rhythm and dance the steps they’ve known for centuries.

The book ultimately reveals how people navigate uncertain times with a mix of grace, confusion, humour and stubborn resilience. Ferrey shapes these twists of fate into a narrative that moves lightly but carries emotional force, allowing comedy and sorrow to sit side by side.

— The reviewer is a freelancer