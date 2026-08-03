David Shulman’s ‘Freedom and Despair’: When an Israeli documents the everyday lives of Palestinians

David Shulman’s ‘Freedom and Despair: Notes from the West Bank’ captures the everyday lives of Palestinians, where fear and hope oscillate in one of the most protracted conflicts of the last century, which continues to shape the trajectory of their lives as peace remains elusive.

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Unlike most other works which trace the origins and history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict or the peace negotiations and diplomacy between the two conflicting parties, this work is deeply personal and refreshing. The author painstakingly tells the story of the faceless Palestinians whose lives are shaped by trauma and a yearning for peace.

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The book does not view this prolonged dispute through the lens of geopolitics in the conflict-ridden landscape of West Asia, but brings out a nuanced understanding of human lives — the central actors in the ongoing crisis.

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David Shulman, an Israeli and a volunteer with the peace movement Ta’ayush, spends his time documenting the lives of voiceless Palestinian shepherds, farmers and villagers. By accompanying those living under the occupation of the Israeli army, he narrates stories of a future shrouded in uncertainty.

With the passage of time, as the sun rises each day, the Palestinians living in this barren land awaken to a constant anxiety with the fear of being arrested, abducted or killed by the army. The pain inflicted upon them often gets overshadowed, which the author seeks to document.

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Being an Indologist and rights activist himself, the author witnesses the fragile lives of these residents intimately, where their homes are demolished, access to roads is impeded, and sheep grazing, their primary source of livelihood, is curtailed. Through his conversations with them, he raises fundamental questions on citizenship, justice, humanity, freedom, and empathy as they continue to face the wrath of settler violence and displacement.

The author grapples with the twin dilemma of being an Israeli who opposes his own state’s actions, while remaining unequivocal in extending support to these ordinary people in fighting against the system which oppresses them. But, he does take an objective view and calls out the Israeli army for its actions that lead to deterioration of the living standards of Palestinians.

The book does not offer any political solution to the ongoing hostilities between Israelis and Palestinians, but brings out an important dimension — humanity and the need for compassion as the scars left behind by military action cannot be ignored.