A timely and meaningful contribution to the field of religious and political studies, Santosh K Singh’s ‘The Deras’ comes at a time when issues of caste, identity and the politicisation of religion are deeply embedded in India’s social and political life. Singh offers a nuanced and detailed account of the diverse role of deras — non-Brahminical, sectarian religious institutions that have existed for decades in Punjab’s socio-cultural and political landscape.

Advertisement

Drawing from over a decade of research, he argues that deras are more than religious sites, they are dynamic entities combining spiritual guidance with social activism.

A reflection of Punjab’s fluid sacred spaces, these institutions enable community connect and a sense of belonging, and are thus a unique example of social capital — trust within communities.

Advertisement

With his sociological training, Singh lucidly combines ethnographic insights with historical context. Based on extensive fieldwork, it is not only a descriptive account but also an analytical framework that situates the deras at the intersection of caste resistance, spiritual assertion and political mobilisation. The book draws insights from various sociological theories of identity, power and subaltern agency to argue that deras serve as counter-hegemonic spaces for marginalised communities, especially Dalits, to assert their dignity outside the framework of Sikh orthodoxy and Hindu ritualism.

Divided into thematic chapters, the book explores the emergence, evolution and transformation of major deras like Dera Sacha Sauda, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Dera Baba Jaure, and others. Singh examines their doctrinal orientation, ritual practices, leadership structures, community outreach and, crucially, their political entanglements.

Advertisement

He highlights how deras have transitioned from primarily spiritual institutions into socio-political actors influencing electoral outcomes, public policy and identity politics.

One of the central arguments is that the deras embody a form of religious democratisation. In particular, Dalit deras challenge the exclusionary practices of mainstream Sikhism, which, despite its egalitarian theological claims, is often marked by caste stratification. Through rituals, iconography and devotional narratives, these deras offer an inclusive space where marginalised communities can reclaim spiritual agency.

The political dimension of the deras is perhaps the most compelling part. The author discusses how political parties have engaged with or co-opted deras to consolidate vote banks. The case of the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections and the growing influence of Dera Sacha Sauda on Dalit voters is analysed in detail.

The chapter ‘Songs of Protest and the Politics of Posters’ is rich in content. It demonstrates how music, poetry and oral traditions associated with the culture of deras serve not only a devotional purpose, but are mediums of social assertion. What is significant about the songs, according to Singh, is their unique blend of devotion and dissent. He says they are not merely political expressions, but spiritual invocations wrapped in protest.

Singh’s academic rigor is evident in the book, yet the narrative remains accessible for both scholars and general readers interested in Punjab’s socio-political dynamics.

Singh is careful to distinguish between the spiritual motives of followers and the strategic calculus of political actors. He shows how leaders of deras have navigated state power, police scrutiny and media attention while maintaining their spiritual authority. He also does not shy away from discussing the controversies that have maligned many deras.

The author’s engagement with caste theory helps position the deras as sites of counter-cultural resistance. While the book offers a rich portrayal of the impact of deras in Punjab, examining similar sectarian spaces in other parts of India could have added a valuable dimension. The book might also have benefitted from a more systematic engagement with gender dynamics within deras.

— The reviewer is Professor, Department of Political Science, PU