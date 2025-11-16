‘DiviSeema: Business Fables’ by Hari Paruchuri & Sudhakar Rao: Basics of business for kids

In a world increasingly driven by innovation and entrepreneurship, the glaring omission of practical business education from mainstream schooling is a significant void. Hari Paruchuri and Sudhakar Rao courageously tackle this oversight in their insightful book, ‘DiviSeema: Business Fables’.

Business acumen is a skill learnt, not a trait inherited, and this book serves as an extraordinary tool for its acquisition. It is more a foundational blueprint, offering a paradigm shift by adding vital nuances of trade, problem-solving and leadership to a curriculum often solely focused on math, science and history.

Targeted at the crucial developmental age of eight to 14 years, this anthology is a commendable attempt to sow the seeds of business literacy. The authors, seasoned professionals with over 50 years of combined experience within the business ecosystem, have delivered a collection of 17 fables that are both enchanting and profoundly practical. They infuse the “dry and sterile” world of business theories with an easy language and engaging structure of fables, making complex business basics easy to grasp for youngsters.

Much like the ‘Panchtantra’, these stories utilise animal characters — from the elephant who pioneers a new path, to the stork who adds extra services on his ferry, to the pangolin who turns disadvantage into success, to the bear who engineers solutions — as powerful conduits for core business lessons.

Each story is like a meticulously crafted brick, setting a strong and vibrant foundation of business thinking in the young, impressionable mind. Excellent storytelling will encourage children to naturally explore how people trade, build, solve problems, and work together ethically.

The true genius lies in the book’s structure. Each chapter seamlessly bridges the gap between the mythical world of ‘DiviSeema’, where all the animals live, and the global marketplace. Real-life examples from giants like Apple, Netflix, Lego, and local stores connect the fables’ lessons to tangible reality.

Furthermore, the practical exercises in the ‘Interact and Learn’ section in each story are scientifically drafted — not as mundane homework, but as an invitation to think, brainstorm and engage in meaningful classroom discussions. ‘What if’ scenarios push students to tackle challenges and develop problem-solving skills that are invaluable in the real-time business world.

The authors cover the entire business landscape — be it ethics, innovation, leadership, planning, customer needs, or self-belief — to give the reader a firm footing.

While primarily aimed at youth, this is an incredibly valuable read for anyone seeking to grasp the fundamentals of business. In an era where start-ups and innovation define the modern economy, and with the National Education Policy (NEP 20) championing entrepreneurship, ‘DiviSeema: Business Fables’ provides a practical, living touch to abstract concepts. It is an absolute must-have for every school library.

Savour its essence, absorb its wisdom and watch the seeds of business acumen bloom in the next generation of leaders.