‘Dreams of a Healthy India’ by Ritu Priya and Syeda Hameed: What India needs to be in pink of health

Rakesh Kochhar

Health, according to the World Health Organisation, is “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease and infirmity”. India has wide disparities among its population in terms of health. On the one hand there are those who can afford treatment in the best corporate hospitals within the country or even abroad, and then there are those who have to think of the loss of their daily wages before approaching even a primary health centre.

Expenditure on health remains the commonest cause of falling into debt, with over 50 million people getting pushed below the poverty line each year because of this. This is because over 60 per cent of the health expenditure is made out of pocket. Additionally, while two-thirds of our population lives in rural areas, over 80 per cent of the doctors are based in cities. Equally startling is the fact that a majority of patients are treated in private clinics or hospitals rather than government hospitals. With the national spending on health being a meagre 1.3 per cent of the GDP, it is not surprising that there is a serious need to have a relook at health priorities and management in the country. These statistics bring focus on the need for a robust public health system in India.

It is in this background that Ritu Priya and Syeda Hameed have edited ‘Dreams of a Healthy India: Democratic Healthcare in Post-Covid Times’, the ninth volume in the ‘Rethinking India Series’. Through 13 essays by leading figures in their respective fields, the compendium highlights the role of local health traditions, village healthcare workers and the innovative models tried at the primary level to successfully change health outcomes, besides making a case for the use of plural medicine i.e. non-allopathic systems of medicine. Though it strongly argues for strengthening the public health system in the country, it wonders whether schemes like National Rural Health Mission and the corresponding Urban Health Mission can deliver healthcare to India’s hinterland. To make the book comprehensive, there is an essay on mental health.

The masterly essays by Purushottam M Kulkarni and Rajib Dasgupta, Imrana Qadeer, K Sujatha Rao, and T Sundararaman and Mekhala Krishnamurthy delve into India’s population structure, genesis of the public health infrastructure, constitution of health services and the recently formed National Health Authority, which oversees the PMJAY scheme. Sujatha Rao, who served as the Union Health Secretary, has very succinctly given recommendations regarding policy decisions not only on public health, but also on the structure of primary healthcare disbursal, medical curriculum, creating cadres for universal health coverage and commercialisation of medical education.

The chapters on innovations and experimentation with local resources are fascinating. Hameed gives an example of how rural women volunteers with minimum education could be trained in basic health and hygiene to act as the first health interface with mothers and children at Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra. In another example, she describes how an MBBS doctor and his public health-trained partner transformed the lives of thousands of rural folk in Vidarbha by training the locals. In another essay, TS Singh Deo writes how the state machinery could be channelled in Chhattisgarh to improve most of the health parameters. The state had also successfully experimented with something like ‘barefoot doctors’. Ramani Atkuri and Pavitra Mohan describe how non-profit hospitals can provide secondary level care at a fraction of the cost of private hospitals. One wonders why some of these experiments and innovations have not been replicated elsewhere.

The essay highlighting the concept of Ayurveda and studies on its clinical applications leaves much to be desired. The authors take pains to explain the basics of Ayurveda and add a detailed list of plant species used in different forms of medical systems, but fall short on providing validation of their claims of successful treatment of black fungus and other infections through Ayurveda. Unfortunately, India has not done enough research on active compounds or pharmacodynamics of Ayurvedic drugs as has been done for traditional Chinese medicines. A classic example of the latter is the widely used drug artesunate, which was derived from ‘ginghao’.

‘Dreams of a Healthy India’ is a power-packed and thought-provoking volume, which makes one wonder why we can’t do better. The book has, however, not touched upon the issues related to tertiary care in public sector hospitals. India does need a model of its own for that. We also need to discuss how to deliver healthcare to slums and the ever increasing semi-urban population.