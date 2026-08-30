Elephant-Dragon dynamics in Shastri Ramachandaran’s ‘Chindia’

For the second time after his debut book on India-China relations, Shastri Ramachandaran has captured the bilateral relations at a unique inflection point.

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Since the watershed moment of border hostilities in 1962, India-China relations have been marked by three conspicuous phases. An intense chill was broken by Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to China in 1988. A period of improvement and almost-there normalisation took place until the first Chinese incursions in 2013. The ties have since been pockmarked by improvement and regression.

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‘Chindia’ takes the reader through the high point of the relations in Manmohan Singh years, followed by a bumpy ride. Shastri’s interest in Sino-India relations was ignited by a 2008 visit to Beijing during the times of a giddy upswing. He remained connected thereafter, either by long stays in China or through intermittent journeys.

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In between, he saw ties coming under a strain with the beginning of Chinese intrusions in 2013.

Two more major military confrontations followed, along with plenty of diplomatic provocations from both sides. The first was India’s dalliance with exiled separatists from the Uyghur and Tibetan communities and its vocal opposition to the Belt and Road Initiative. Second, China was the primary opponent to India gaining Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership and gave stapled visas to Indians holding passports issued in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Arunachal Pradesh.

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This book is an insight into how mandarins beavered away, through face-to-face interactions, statements, speeches and planted articles, to salvage their national interests while not letting the relationship run aground.

Shastri’s work is a wider window into a China many Indian authors on the neighbour are unaware of — the prevalence of faith healers and the spirited debate in Chinese microblogging sites after a popular one was busted by the authorities; the intricate plots as a potential Chinese President, adored by the people, is brought down; the hold of the ancient over the modern in Tibet; and the rivalry and hierarchy in the Chinese media.

There is also no shying away from spelling out policy antimonies that have bedevilled the carefully planned Chinese socio-economic interventions, including the downside of the one-child policy or the failed move to reintroduce bicycles in urban China. Nor is there reticence to haul Indian diplomacy over the coals when the occasion presented itself, as in the NSG membership fiasco. Shastri takes no sides, but has an upbeat perspective about the future trajectory.

There is, however, a missing portion about the fabled Chinese gastronomy, especially the panache in a formal banquet with its etiquette of toasting and the seating hierarchy. Many of these customs draw on millennia of imperial traditions and it is a mystery how they survived the mayhem of the Cultural Revolution.

Understandably, the border dispute occupies a neat chunk. There has been no convincing explanation, either by former Indian diplomats or by commentators close to the Delhi security establishment, about the exact impulse for the Chinese to squat on Indian land after half a century of relative tranquillity. There is also no convincing explanation for the fatal 2020 clashes in Galwan Valley. The author enumerates all the possible reasons.

His assumption appears plausible given that China has many more land neighbours than India, but it has settled its border disputes with 12, barring India and Bhutan. For a more nuanced understanding, Shastri’s earlier book, ‘Beyond Binaries’, is an essential companion.

In an interconnected world, no bilateral relationship can be free of the pulls and pressures of the other actors on the world stage. Indeed, third players actively sow discord when there is growing bonhomie between two nations. Conversely, multilateral forums also become the stage for dousing hostility. This aspect comes through while examining the impact of the superpowers, India’s neighbours, groupings BRICS, SCO, SAARC and the Quad.

For now, Shastri feels a slow turnaround is happening. The Elephant and the Dragon remain in the room, albeit in their respective corners, keeping up expectations of the resumption of the tango.

— The reviewer is a senior journalist