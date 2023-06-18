 Ending an abusive marriage : The Tribune India

Ending an abusive marriage

Ending an abusive marriage

Leaving: How I Set Myself Free from an Abusive Marriage by Kanchan Bhaskar. AuthorsUpFront. Pages 252. Rs 695



Harvinder Khetal

Laying bare the harsh truth of abusive relationships is never easy. Kanchan Bhaskar has made a brave endeavour of doing just that as a first-time writer in her book ‘Leaving — How I Set Myself Free from an Abusive Marriage’. By putting it all out there, her vulnerabilities and the emotional rollercoaster of her marriage of 20 years before she finally gets the courage to call it quits, Kanchan shows the mirror to society, which, despite the progress, remains patriarchal.

Her journey is inspiring. It depicts that the key to women’s freedom lies in education, financial security and understanding parents. Unfortunately, not all girls enjoy all these privileges. In her experience, even the laws are tilted in favour of men. It is painfully evident when she twice tries to take legal advice for separation from her husband during the early years of their wedded life and both times, she has to step back as she realises that she would not get the custody of her children. This is unacceptable to the distraught mother, who has been trying to shield her three kids from being mentally scarred by exposure to their ‘alcoholic and abusive’ father. So, she plods on, bearing his temper and mood swings, which, in turn, result in an unstable professional career for him.

She puts up with his behaviour, typically exhibiting a pattern of a few days of peace and caring followed by explosive anger as he crosses the boundaries, marked by sadist violence; she is not spared the blows even when pregnant. But being a split personality, his charming manipulations always work on her. His affection for the kids, his love for her in sober times and her love for him keep her going. Cementing that thought is the reaction of society: “Treat your husband like a fourth handicapped child. Where will you go? You are married to him. You need to look after him.”

As she wonders when these atrocities would end, the advice by an acquaintance transforms Kanchan overnight. “The first step toward your survival is to stop self-pity and become financially independent,” she is told. She resolves to reclaim the fierce and confident Kanchan of the college times.

What comes to her aid is her education and the ever-welcoming home of her parents. After a couple of exploitative job experiences, life offers her a golden opportunity as she chances upon a high-paying post in the HR section of the Gurgaon office of a US-based Fortune 500 company.

The physically-abused woman and homemaker, who is hollowed out emotionally and mentally, is soon paving the path on to becoming a strong, capable woman in charge of her life. She puts her children in prestigious boarding schools in Himachal so that they are saved the unpleasantness at home. She takes another leap as she decides that her liberation lies in migrating to the US with her family.

However, tranquillity still eludes her. Other than the woes of settling in a new country, where she has to change cities and jobs, she also encounters issues with her daughter, her eldest child, who suffers from anxiety.

Ultimately, she finds solace in spirituality and becomes an advocate for victims of domestic violence. With a dog for a companion, she lives in the same city as her kids — Chicago — making it easy for them to have occasional fun times together.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

3
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

4
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

5
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

6
Punjab

Daughters of 2 Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

7
World

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

8
Entertainment

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

9
Nation

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

10
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...

ED attaches ~45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison


Cities

View All

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres