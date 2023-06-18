Ending an abusive marriage

Harvinder Khetal

Laying bare the harsh truth of abusive relationships is never easy. Kanchan Bhaskar has made a brave endeavour of doing just that as a first-time writer in her book ‘Leaving — How I Set Myself Free from an Abusive Marriage’. By putting it all out there, her vulnerabilities and the emotional rollercoaster of her marriage of 20 years before she finally gets the courage to call it quits, Kanchan shows the mirror to society, which, despite the progress, remains patriarchal.

Her journey is inspiring. It depicts that the key to women’s freedom lies in education, financial security and understanding parents. Unfortunately, not all girls enjoy all these privileges. In her experience, even the laws are tilted in favour of men. It is painfully evident when she twice tries to take legal advice for separation from her husband during the early years of their wedded life and both times, she has to step back as she realises that she would not get the custody of her children. This is unacceptable to the distraught mother, who has been trying to shield her three kids from being mentally scarred by exposure to their ‘alcoholic and abusive’ father. So, she plods on, bearing his temper and mood swings, which, in turn, result in an unstable professional career for him.

She puts up with his behaviour, typically exhibiting a pattern of a few days of peace and caring followed by explosive anger as he crosses the boundaries, marked by sadist violence; she is not spared the blows even when pregnant. But being a split personality, his charming manipulations always work on her. His affection for the kids, his love for her in sober times and her love for him keep her going. Cementing that thought is the reaction of society: “Treat your husband like a fourth handicapped child. Where will you go? You are married to him. You need to look after him.”

As she wonders when these atrocities would end, the advice by an acquaintance transforms Kanchan overnight. “The first step toward your survival is to stop self-pity and become financially independent,” she is told. She resolves to reclaim the fierce and confident Kanchan of the college times.

What comes to her aid is her education and the ever-welcoming home of her parents. After a couple of exploitative job experiences, life offers her a golden opportunity as she chances upon a high-paying post in the HR section of the Gurgaon office of a US-based Fortune 500 company.

The physically-abused woman and homemaker, who is hollowed out emotionally and mentally, is soon paving the path on to becoming a strong, capable woman in charge of her life. She puts her children in prestigious boarding schools in Himachal so that they are saved the unpleasantness at home. She takes another leap as she decides that her liberation lies in migrating to the US with her family.

However, tranquillity still eludes her. Other than the woes of settling in a new country, where she has to change cities and jobs, she also encounters issues with her daughter, her eldest child, who suffers from anxiety.

Ultimately, she finds solace in spirituality and becomes an advocate for victims of domestic violence. With a dog for a companion, she lives in the same city as her kids — Chicago — making it easy for them to have occasional fun times together.