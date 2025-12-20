ERIC CHOPRA has woven his delightful and informative book — ‘Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments’ — around the trope of the ‘ghost’, and craftily employs it to explore the history of the city itself. Chopra’s ghost is as supernatural as it is historical, a metaphor for the multiple pasts that coexist in the ruins, forests, lanes, streets, and monuments that make up contemporary Delhi.