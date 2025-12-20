DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Book Reviews / Eric Chopra's ‘Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments’: Delhi’s ghosts who walk
PREMIUM

Eric Chopra's ‘Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments’: Delhi’s ghosts who walk

The book is a melange of rich historical accounts, popular history, media coverage and the author’s own experience of traversing these spaces

article_Author
Samran Ahmad
Updated At : 05:05 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments by Eric Chopra. Speaking Tiger. Pages 296. ~499

ERIC CHOPRA has woven his delightful and informative book — ‘Ghosted: Delhi’s Haunted Monuments’ — around the trope of the ‘ghost’, and craftily employs it to explore the history of the city itself. Chopra’s ghost is as supernatural as it is historical, a metaphor for the multiple pasts that coexist in the ruins, forests, lanes, streets, and monuments that make up contemporary Delhi.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

Take your experience further with Premium access.

Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits

2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts