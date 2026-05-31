Eternal Bond: ‘Laugh With Me’, Ruskin Bond’s latest offering is full of hilarious anecdotes from his own life

Laughter is the best medicine — Ruskin Bond lives by the dictum. And the author, who turned 92 earlier this month, feels that if you can see the humour in your life, and if you can laugh at yourself from time to time — you will be a happy person.

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As such, his latest book, ‘Laugh With Me’, is full of hilarious anecdotes from his own life. From swimming escapades, train adventures and courtroom dramas to mistaken identities, school episodes and much else, these stories have you rolling with laughter. He writes about the book that no one would buy; the cat who wouldn’t leave her chair in the sun; the kid who wanted an interview of the author of ‘The Adventures of Tom Sawyer’. Such simple yet hilarious tidbits gleaned from daily life dot the book.

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‘Laugh with Me’ is Ruskin Bond’s invitation to all readers to join him on a crazy, fun ride through a book that is funny and witty! The book has been brightly illustrated by Shamika Chaves. It includes candid images of the author clicked by his granddaughter, Shrishti.

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So, do read, and laugh out loud.