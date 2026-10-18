Exploring monsters of imagination & power in ‘Humans: A Monstrous History’ by Surekha Davies

As children, we fear the monsters that hide under the bed or in the dark cupboard. They vanish, thankfully, when the light is switched on. Grown-up monsters are harder to escape. They are made in broad daylight, by bureaucrats and politicians with pens and ledgers, who decide which ordinary people no longer count as fully human.

For example, in the 1680s, deep in colonial Mexico, the Inquisition turned its scrutiny on a woman named Nicolasa Juana. She was not accused of any serious crime of violence or heresy. Instead, officials carefully catalogued the ordinary details of her life: her mixed Spanish and indigenous parentage, the native blouse and flannel petticoats she wore, the Chocho language she spoke more readily than Spanish, and the local foods and drink she preferred. Slowly, and methodically, these details became proof of her monstrosity. Each became evidence that she had slipped outside the bounds of proper Spanish humanity, a living “category-breaker” tainted by idolatry and vice. In such a bureaucratic process of labelling and exclusion, Juana was made into a monster.

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Surekha Davies uses such cases to show how, throughout history, we have engendered monsters of various kinds, all products of imagination and power. This is the central theme of ‘Humans: A Monstrous History’, a highly readable and insightful account of how societies construct and police the boundaries of the human.

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Through exhaustive archival work, Davies traces multiple forms of monstrification: the independent or older woman recast as a witch possessed by the devil; people of mixed or non-European descent slotted into rigid caste categories; individuals with atypical bodies displayed as freaks; and entire people framed as closer to animals than to fully human. In each case, the boundary of the ‘normal’ human is policed so that those who cross it can be controlled, taxed, enslaved, excluded, gassed or exterminated.

The real subject of the book is therefore the monster-makers. The mirror on the cover is a neat visual trick that forces readers to face their own reflection: the monsters we invent are images of ourselves and of the power we exercise when we decide who counts as human. Davies follows this process over the centuries and into the present, where the marginalised groups are cast as threats to the body politic. The machinery of labelling and exclusion continues to operate, even if the costumes have changed.

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She warns: “…far-right activists and politicians around the world are defining their nations in flat and limited ways that cast multiple groups as threats to the majority body politic. Categories are cultural and political, not absolute or universal. Yet they do powerful work in the world, informing everything from health care and legal infrastructure to definitions of beauty.”

This passage shows both the strength and the weakness of Davies’ framework. Although she convincingly shows that the categories of humanity are historically generated and politically constructed rather than representing timeless essences, a difficult question arises when categories are seen as constructions: on what basis can one construction be condemned and another defended? Davies applies terms such as “threats”, “control”, “inequality” and “polarisation” as moral categories, but these too belong to a particular ethical and political framework. What she describes as oppressive monstrification can, from another ideological standpoint, be labelled as social order, reciprocity or civilisational continuity.

The book is largely confined to historical narrative and ethical preference and assumes, without defence, that its favoured consequences should have a binding force for readers who do not already share that perspective. This is a real limitation.

Davies’ solution is to “change the cultural baggage”. She calls on us to “change the story” so we can imagine different ways of confronting climate crisis, inequality and intolerance. Here, however, her proposal becomes thin. Stories clearly shape how societies classify people and legitimise power. But not every problem is reducible to a narrative.

Atmospheric CO2 concentrations, thermodynamic limits, the dynamics of capital accumulation and the material organisation of production are not simply cultural constructions. Nor can inequality be overcome merely by changing the stories told about it.

A framework that cannot give these material conditions independent weight risks sounding like the claim that renaming the rose will change its scent.

Davies is strongest when showing how stories produce monsters; she is less convincing when she implies that changing the story is sufficient to transform the conditions that make those monsters possible.

Some problems resist story-change because they are embedded in material relations of production, property and power. They require collective organisation, institutional reform and technological capacity directed towards social needs, alongside any necessary reframing of the stories through which we understand them.

The book leaves us with an important insight, but also an unresolved question: if grown-up monsters are made by stories, what must we change beyond the stories to make them disappear?

— The reviewer is visiting professor, IISER, Mohali