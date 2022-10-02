 'Extinctions' by Sharmistha Mohanty is about unrhymed reflections : The Tribune India

'Extinctions' by Sharmistha Mohanty is about unrhymed reflections

'Extinctions' by Sharmistha Mohanty is about unrhymed reflections

Extinctions by Sharmistha Mohanty. Westland. Pages 112. Rs 699

Akshaya Kumar

What used to take millions of years to go extinct, now disappear in a measurable time. Species, rituals, seasons, objects, institutions, all time-tested, fairly sedimented events, practices and cycles face a very erratic, bleak future. To encompass this apocalyptic rampage in a creative stride, that too through a limited legacy of human language, is a challenge that Sharmistha Mohanty ventures to undertake in ‘Extinctions’.

Conventional literary genres or routine grammarly protocols cannot bear the burden of expressing extinctions. What one encounters in the collection, therefore, are neither poems nor simple prose essays, but an array of trans-generic impressions, observations, memories, notes and musings arranged without any regular architecture. Each entry is a long breath-exhausting sentence which runs at times into two-three pages, sustained by commas and colons for readerly support.

Right in the beginning, she takes us to a ‘street’ with an unbridled flourish. Images cascade into the other, seamlessly turning the mundane street into an animate ensemble of buildings, vendors, trees, imported cars, statues, gutters and service providers like cooks and chowkidars. During ‘spring’, the smoggy street turns “like a flame in a windless place”, where birds do not come to their trees. The explosive sound of the falling fishtail palm tree sends shivers “into the corners of the room into dishes and bookshelves”. In the call of a street vendor, and the haggling customers, the writer discovers an enduring drama of life sans any metaphysics. The call of a boatman is “not a question or an answer. It is being calling to itself”. The racy descriptions, which otherwise are condemned to be prosaic, in the hands of Mohanty acquire a palpable poetic quotient.

When all frames falter and fail, the writer goes back to things and processes as they are, without resorting to the usual metaphorical gloss. The process of making kajol from a lamp is graphically captured with the subtlest of observation that yields its profound ironies: “Light creates its opposite — a deep darkness”. At times Mohanty digs deep into the anthropological antecedents of the things, rituals and gestures under gaze to draw the lineages of the present. The alluvial soil draws its fecundity from a fluctuating past that consists of “ashes of ancestors gone”, “the sweet brown sap of the date palm”, “bits of conch shells”, “torn saris”, “pieces of sail”, and “the gleam of grandmother’s love” — each decaying at its own pace.

Mohanty turns static stone-carved images, photo stills and museum artifacts into sites of dynamic energy as she subjects them to ekphrastic reading with her penetrative, descriptive eye. The smile on the face of a figurine carved in stone — “not of delight or satisfaction” — sends the writer into a philosophical frenzy. An engaging look at a miniature painting by a disciple of Nainsukh depicting Lord Ram crossing the swollen Ganga on his way to exile yields its own conclusions: “Movement is the centre of this painting, its end unknown”.

Mohanty offers etymological explanations of archaic Sanskrit words such as abhimaan, rta, guru and karuna whose profound meanings we have lost in the age of media verbiage.

‘Extinctions’ is more eloquent about a refulgent organic past than about a mournful moronic present. Mohanty is at ease when she recounts the ‘gestures’ of grandparents or the micro-history of muslin cloth or the intricacies of kantha. Lapsing in ancient times yields its own poetic surplus, but dealing with the prosaic present is a challenge she struggles with. She allows her writerly instincts a free run, and in the process, throws authorly obligations to the wind. Therein lies her success and failure both.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

4
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night