Eye on Chandigarh’s sky in Neel Kamal Puri’s new book

There’s a rare pleasure in watching two chronicles breathe as one, and ‘I in the Sky’ achieves it with real assurance. A family’s love takes root here; its frictions leave their sediment; small triumphs and quieter griefs accumulate over generations. Alongside, Chandigarh itself rises from a surveyor’s stakes and Corbusier’s sharp-edged blueprints into brick, boulevard, and the slow grammar of the City Beautiful. Neither strand plays backdrop to the other; family and city grow up together, page by page, until it’s hard to tell who is authoring whom.

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Watching over it all is a narrator who happens to be dead — a ghost hovering above the story, less interested in haunting it than in seeing what the living, too busy living, tend to miss. The vantage feels earned, not borrowed. Neel Kamal Puri has spent her own years in Chandigarh’s grid, teaching within one of its most storied college buildings, and that closeness seeps into every page; ‘I in the Sky’ reads like autofiction. Readers who have always called this city home get an added pleasure — the quiet thrill of recognising their own landmarks folded into someone else’s story, enigmatically relatable. What lingers is a chronicle that’s patient, warm, unmistakably organic, the way a familiar street stays on with you long after you’ve stopped walking down it.

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It is the prose that carries much of this weight. Puri writes with a precision that never turns cold — “tentative kisses” earns its restraint — yet lets the language loosen just as easily: “skipping right out of his grasp like a heap of faluda”. She holds both registers at once: the poised and the colloquial, the literary and the lived-in. That same instinct for the texture governs smaller details scattered through the book — age-old games like name-place-animal-thing, Vespa scooter, dolls, typewriter. These function more as coordinates that fix the reader in time even as history moves through the larger frame: Rajendra Prasad cutting the ribbon for the new city in 1953 and Nehru coming to inaugurate the Bhakra Nangal dam. Puri sets these public moments beside the private — Barfi’s days, Bubbly’s growing up, Randy and Billo’s small dramas — without favouring either. History isn’t consulted here; it’s simply what was happening while people got on with being people.

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Even the city’s flavour is structural, not decorative — woven into the syntax itself. The Government Press and the Rose Garden don’t sit outside the plot; they’re load-bearing within it. The Lake goes further still, threading through the novel almost as a character in its own right — less scenery than emotional metronome, the place people walk along when working something out, where things get said that can’t be said indoors, water that gives and takes life in equal measure. The characters hold up their end just as well. Barfi, Bubbly — the ghost narrator, Randy, Billo, Gulabo — none arrive as types; each carries an unmistakable idiosyncrasy, recognisable the way an old friend is by a single gesture.

If the novel falters, it is in its middle stretch, where it seems to experience a brief mid-life wobble, as the detailing occasionally lapses into mere accumulation. But it finds its footing again well before the end, and the final stretch pulls you back in with real urgency. You put it down with this thought: ‘I in the Sky’ is where storytelling, memory, and history stop competing for space and simply become one another — proof that a city, however grand its blueprint, is only ever built from the lives lived inside it.

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— The reviewer teaches at GGDSD College, Chandigarh