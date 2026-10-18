‘Festschrift: A Tribute to Prof Bhim S Dahiya’ celebrates a life spent in letters

It was a cold, wet November afternoon when I cycled to a tutorial with John Beer, the great EM Forster scholar. I had read my Stephen Spender and felt equipped for modernism. Professor Beer, at the outset, asked me to test Spender’s picture of the modern poet’s struggle against Yeats’s ‘The Second Coming’. It was his way of finding out whether I had merely retained what the critics said, or had carried their argument somewhere new in the context of a world where “the best lack all conviction, while the worst/ Are full of passionate intensity”. That afternoon returned to me while reading this volume in honour of Prof Bhim S Dahiya. It stirred in me a hope that we may yet find a new vocabulary to confront the decline in higher education we all face.

Festschrifts, as a genre, lean towards gratitude and away from any critical interchange. The reader approaches them braced for a catalogue of books and honours. But this volume goes beyond the mere listing because its subject offers so much more. Dahiya began with Hemingway, turned to Shakespeare and has written upwards of thirty books. He founded the Shakespeare Association (India) and, with it, a journal that deserves more than a line of praise. A peer-reviewed forum with a reach across borders, the journal is an example of Dahiya’s theory of criticism that resisted both the imitation of Western paradigms and the provincialism that sometimes passes for independent critical insight.

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Professor Dahiya’s restless curiosity carried him across literature, politics, history and culture, in an effort to preserve an intellectual life and reclaim it for the future. Steeped in universal humanism, he often posed the elementary questions: What is human? What is justice? What is freedom? What does literature do? What is education for?

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A proponent of emancipatory reason and a rationalist scrutiny of the world, Dahiya combined a commitment to higher education with a sensitivity to contradiction and conflict. His approach has always sought alternatives, continuously setting out to reopen the text, not within a narrow ethnocentric tradition but in critical intimacy with the other. With his profound humanity, he championed a fearless mind, giving meaning, direction and ethical substance to the intellectual culture he envisaged. Standing against repressive regulatory bodies, defending human values against oppression of every kind, he comes across in the book as a presiding spirit and a source of inspiration and guidance.

His Vice-Chancellorship at Kurukshetra University tested these convictions in a harsher climate. Vice-Chancellors in India are rarely drawn from the humanities, and the bias towards the sciences is seldom examined. A man like Professor Dahiya, formed by the humanities, and who has spent decades with Lear and Prospero, learns more readily the relevance of policy to the people who have to face it. What the tributes in the book apparently imply, is the reminder that humanities matter because they furnish the university with its conscience. Here the festschrift becomes more than a commemoration. It throws up a question to the reader about what intellectual life we intend to preserve and what we mean to build.

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If I have a reservation, it belongs to the genre rather than the man. Homage seldom leaves room for dissent, and a scholar so committed to productive debate and free speech deserves a companion volume to the Festschrift that enters into a meaningful conversation with him. Even so, the warmth shown here is rightly earned and, remarkably, never slides into sentimentality.

I return, finally, to Professor Beer’s tutorial room. His question was whether I had thought beyond the merely textual. Dahiya’s career is one sustained insistence on the same distinction between reading and thinking, between administering and leading. This book stands out as the record of people who noticed the difference and were grateful for it. The question that was put to the cyclist in the November rain is the one this book puts to every reader, and to every university: have we merely read, or have we thought?

— The reviewer is former professor of English, Panjab University