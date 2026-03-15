‘Flora Indica’ by Henry Noltie: The unsung Indian masters of Empire’s flora

There are books that neatly arrange knowledge, and there are books that restore memory. ‘Flora Indica’ does both, with the patience of a field naturalist and the moral clarity of a historian who understands that absence, too, leaves a trace. In recovering the histories of Indian botanical art produced under the patronage of the British East India Company, this volume is not merely a study of pretty plant paintings but an act of restitution.

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Taxonomist, art historian and botanist Henry Noltie’s story begins in the vaults of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, where more than 7,000 Indian botanical drawings, made between 1790 and 1850, lie dispersed across herbarium cabinets and rare book rooms. From an initial selection of 52 works emerged a larger inquiry: how did these images travel, and what happened to their makers? Building on decades of earlier work at the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, Noltie brought to Kew a method that was both taxonomic and humane, reuniting drawings with their commissioners, contexts, and, where possible, their artists.

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Edinburgh’s botanic garden, founded in 1670 as a medical garden, trained surgeon-botanists who fanned out across the empire, collecting specimens and dispatching them home. Kew, established in 1759, gradually became the nerve centre of a global botanical network. Between the two gardens flowed seeds, specimens, correspondence, and images.

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At the Calcutta Botanic Garden, founded in 1787, artists of different castes, professions, and skills began producing images of astonishing precision. Other botanic gardens, such as those at Saharanpur and Dapuri near Pune, maintained their own workshops of artists. These also employed artists, who produced thousands of paintings, many copied several times over. Most recorded only the species, the place, and the patron who commissioned the work — rarely the name of the artist.

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As dried specimen gained primacy, illustrations gradually became ancillary. They were sorted by family and genus, mounted on sheets, and often cut and separated to become a part of ledgers. In their bureaucratic afterlife, art was subordinated to system.

Noltie’s archival labours are the quiet heroics of this book. He examined nearly 2,00,000 drawings, reassembled 15 original collections, and catalogued more than 5,000 works, often assigning ‘orphans’ their rightful home. Species’ names were updated to modern nomenclature, and illustrations were reconnected to herbarium sheets. One senses here the steady hand of a natural historian accustomed to piecing together patterns from fragments.

The most profound intervention of ‘Flora Indica’ concerns not taxonomy, but authorship. For generations, these works were lazily grouped under the umbrella of the “Company School”, as if a single aesthetic had stretched from Bengal to the Deccan or Punjab to Madras. The different artists combined taxonomic fidelity with a compositional sensibility rooted in drawing and painting traditions. Together they forged a visual language that was neither wholly European nor simplistically “Kampani kalam” in style, but something far more syncretic.

Like the plants they rendered, the word kalam flowed from Greek (kálamos means reed) and was absorbed into Arabic as “pen”. For gardeners, it means a graft: a stem joined to living wood to flower anew.

One of Noltie’s favourite painting is of singhara floating on cross-hatched currents. The humble water chestnut rises from its aquatic matrix with sculptural authority. It is as persuasive as any European plate yet unmistakably grounded in a subcontinental idiom.

By tracing signatures in Bengali pencil notes, correlating handwriting, and reading the paper trail of correspondence and publication, Noltie has attempted to restore their rightful place. Scholars such as William Dalrymple and Sita Reddy have also attempted recovering provenance and authorship. More than a catalogue, ‘Flora Indica’ reminds us that systems of knowledge are also systems of forgetting. By leafing back through folios and matching specimen to sketch and name to hand, the author performs an act that is both scholarly and ethical.

The Indian masters who mapped the botanical world step forward at last, not as anonymous artisans of empire, but as artists in their own right. If there is a quibble, it is a physical one. The reproductions, though handsome, yearn for larger pages. The subtleties of brushwork and venation deserve more generous margins. It’s a minor complaint against a major accomplishment.

— The reviewer is a natural history writer