‘Freebies or Rights’ by Reetika Khera: Why welfare must be understood through citizenship, not charity

In India, the word “freebie” now travels with unusual speed and considerable moral authority. It appears in speeches, newspaper columns, and TV debates, usually delivered in a tone suggesting that someone, somewhere, has received a pressure cooker at public expense and civilisation may not recover. Reetika Khera’s ‘Freebies or Rights: Understanding Social Policy in India’ steps into this fog with a sensible question: when the state provides food, schooling, healthcare, pensions, job support or other basic services, is it indulging citizens or meeting obligations owed to them?

It is a question that ought to be simple. Khera shows why it is not.

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The book is a lucid, and deeply humane examination of social policy. She argues that public discussion has become trapped in a lazy binary: on one side, “freebies” that are assumed to encourage dependency; on the other, “reforms” that are assumed to be disciplined, modern, and financially virtuous. But this neat division collapses as soon as one looks at actual lives. Subsidised ration, a school meal, a modest pension, access to public healthcare or a spell of wage employment during a lean season are not ornamental extras. For many households, they are the difference between hardship and hunger, illness and debt, between a child attending school and being pulled into work.

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Khera’s central argument is not that every government scheme is wise, nor that public money grows on the sort of tree policymakers are accused of imagining. She asks instead for distinctions. What is being provided? Who receives it? Does it address a genuine social need? Is it transparent, equitable and fiscally sustainable? Does it expand people’s capacity to live with dignity?

The book’s great strength is its insistence that welfare must be understood through citizenship rather than charity. People do not become less deserving of food, healthcare, or education because they are poor, live in rural India, are elderly, unemployed, disabled or temporarily out of work. Nor should they have to prove their desperation through an obstacle course of forms, biometric machines, bank visits, and offices.

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Khera writes with the authority of a scholar, but also with practical awareness. Her prose is clear and patient, carrying statistics and institutional detail without allowing them to harden into bureaucratic fog.

A persuasive aspect of the book is its attention to the selective outrage that surrounds welfare. Aid directed at poorer citizens is easily branded as wasteful populism. Yet benefits received by better-off groups often acquire polished names. Khera does not argue that all subsidies are bad or that all welfare programmes are good. She asks why scrutiny is so unevenly distributed. Calling a school meal or food ration a “freebie” obscures its social purpose.

The book is equally useful because it does not romanticise the Indian welfare state. Khera acknowledges exclusion errors, delayed payments, corruption, poor infrastructure, weak local implementation, and the everyday humiliation of chasing an entitlement. She does not treat welfare systems as sacred institutions beyond criticism. Her case is precisely the opposite: if these programmes matter, then their design, funding and delivery must be taken seriously.

The book also acquires a moral force. It asks readers to think about the conditions under which dignity becomes possible. There is a tendency to treat welfare recipients as passive beneficiaries, as though people receiving subsidised food, pension or healthcare have stepped outside the realm of citizenship. Khera gently but firmly restores them to the centre of that realm. They are citizens with claims upon the state.

Digitisation can certainly reduce leakages and simplify access, but it can also create new forms of exclusion. Khera’s discussion encourages a necessary caution: technology is useful when it serves people, not when people are expected to reorganise their lives to satisfy a machine.

If there is a reservation, it is that the book leaves one wanting an even more extended treatment of fiscal limits, competing priorities and the vast variations in state capacity across India. It deserves a wide readership.

— The reviewer is founding-director of the Himalayan Institute of Cultural & Heritage Studies