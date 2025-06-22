Gen SM Shrinagesh’s ‘Commanded By Destiny’: The General who Indianised Army

The advantage in reading memoirs set in a bygone era is that they transport the reader back to those very times and afford them the chance to relive them. It invokes personal experience of those times and also the legends and anecdotes one has heard and can relate to.

General Satyawant Mallannah Shrinagesh was the second Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army from 1955 to 1957, and his life was truly commanded by destiny. Early education in England, military service from subaltern to the Chief of the Army Staff and then, on retirement, setting up the Administrative Staff College to train officers of the civil services and, finally, the governorship of three states of the Indian Union — one can scarcely find anyone matching that unique profile.

The book has been put together and published more than four decades after the demise of Gen Shrinagesh. It has been possible only because the editors have done such a good job of converting Gen Shrinagesh’s personal notes into his memoirs that they read like his autobiography. The narrative covering the contours of his journey through an extraordinary life has been presented in 16 chapters arranged chronologically.

As one follows the narrative of the General’s fierce patriotism and an enduring love for and pride in the Indian Army, the wide range of his intellect and the depth of knowledge clearly come through. But, above all, it is his demureness and humility that is unmistakable.

Among his many services to the nation, what must stand out is his most sterling contribution to the Indian Army, particularly in terms of its Indianisation (removing colonial vestiges) and reorganisation of the Army post-Independence. The Indian Army under the British was structured to maintain control over their colonial empire within and outside India. Gen Shrinagesh saw the necessity to restructure the Indian Army to instead defend our Independence and our borders. Its force structure was required to be based on the perceived threats to our national security. His experience of active combat leadership and higher direction of military operations during the Kashmir war of 1947-48 was reflected in his concept of a future-ready Indian Army.

His outlook was visionary. He was among the first few (along with Lt Gen SPP Thorat) to appreciate the potential threat from China and the need to prepare for two battlefronts. He had factored in the vulnerability of the narrow Siliguri corridor in his assessment of threats to our national security. He had also pointed out the need for jointness among the armed forces and to have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) towards that end. He felt a reserve force should be kept in readiness to act swiftly in an emergency.

As part of restructuring the Army, he realised how essential it was to give the Army time to train, incorporate newer concepts of warfare, weapons, equipment and systems. For that, he advocated the need to relieve the Army of mere border-guarding duties by raising paramilitary forces (like the BSF, the ITBP and so on) to be assigned those tasks.

Gen Shrinagesh had a keen sense of history and its relevance to contemporary issues is evident in his analysis of the Chinese aggression in 1962, an almost clairvoyant assessment of Beijing’s ambitions and expansionism.

In the three chapters covering his tenures as Governor of three states, each completely diverse in terms of geography, history and socio-political milieu, his understanding and insights into socio-political issues is remarkable. It is particularly evident in his handling of the Naga insurgency in the 1960s. While assisting the Central government to find a political solution to the problem, he was also clear-headed about the use of (military) force to deal with the armed underground cadres operating under the leadership of Phizo.

Even while serving the interests of the people of each state where he was appointed, he was mindful of the larger national priorities, which included the need to consolidate our Independence by simultaneously fostering Centre-state relations and placing the nation’s interests above regional considerations. This he encouraged vigorously during his three tenures as Governor.

Gen Shrinagesh was not a stranger to being in the company of celebrities and persons of high social standing. His meetings with the Nizam of Hyderabad and an account of a tiger shoot at the invitation of a Maharaja make for interesting reading. Yet, none of those opportunities affected his humbleness and self-effacing nature. He maintained his calm persona and dignity without any aura of greatness, which he rightly had claim to.

The book is not without its lighter moments. The General has quoted two interesting stories, both with subtle humour.

Gen Shrinagesh lived a life with courage of his convictions, his innate sense of values and a strong belief in discipline, honour and integrity.

If he were to come back today, he would be pleased to see that many of his dreams, like the appointment of CDS, have become a reality and his reading of Chinese expansionism has been proved right.

— The reviewer is former Commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps