‘Glorious Failure’ by Robert Ivermee: Forgotten French influence, legacy

The forgotten history that this book by Robert Ivermee refers to is the first century of French expansion in India. The author’s central thesis is that this period of French imperialism in India has been ignored by mainstream scholarship on imperialism and colonialism in South Asia. Hence, when we think of the French presence in India, we limit our vision to Pondicherry. A few may know of Mahe, Karikal, Yanaon and Chandannagar. The popular impression is of a country which helped the Indian anti-colonial movement, not an imperialist power like the British. This is what the book questions.

The author points out that the establishment of British rule over South Asia was far from inevitable. There were other serious contenders, including the Portuguese, Dutch and French. Further, British strategies of conquest and revenue collection in India were built on precedents set by the French. In fact, Dutch and Portuguese colonialisms were also shaped by interactions with the French. This early period of France’s imperial past offers many insights into the nature of imperialism, both formal and informal, and into the various strategies that strengthened colonialism, especially in Asia. The author contends that though the French were militarily and politically defeated, they left a legacy.

An exciting episode in the history of French influence over India comes from what one may call its pre-history, that is, before the official company is formed and sets out for India. Private traders get together, raise money, and come out to the East to take advantage of the lucrative maritime trade in precious spices, such as pepper, that Europe is eyeing.

One of the interesting persons here is a navigator by the name of Pyrard, who reached the Maldives after difficult passages, at a time when the ruler of Chittagong had defeated the Sultan. He boarded one of the ships carrying soldiers returning to the Bengal Delta and reached the subcontinent proper.

Another fascinating passage in his journey is how he evades capture and execution by the hostile Dutch and Portuguese, gains the patronage of Zamorin, the ruler of Calicut, and gets into the good books of the Portuguese.

This gentleman, who has no formal training, becomes a window to the East by virtue of his knowledge of geography and his travels to diverse places, making him sought after on his return home to France. The court in Paris summons him, he becomes a very well-known figure, and his life story is published.

Interestingly, the opinion he brings home about Indians is very positive. He is quoted as saying that the Indians are not savages, as believed. He adds that he has rarely met people as refined and polite as Indians. This is a remarkable statement at a time when before the Orientalists, the stereotype about India in the West was entirely negative.

A particularly significant and somewhat unusual feature of the French East India Company, established in 1664, lies in the ideological framing of its mandate. Beyond its commercial objectives — including the pursuit of profit, the expansion of trade, the right to acquire territory, and permission to wage war — the Company’s charter also reflected the religious and civilisational assumptions characteristic of 17th-century European imperial enterprises.

Notably, the Company was granted the authority to wage war against non-Christians. This provision is especially revealing as it underscores the extent to which early modern commercial expansion was intertwined with religious justification. Economic ambition, military power and confessional identity were not treated as separate domains, but rather as mutually reinforcing elements of imperial policy.

The book takes the story up to the early 19th century with the formal closure of hostilities with the British and, equally significantly, the outlawing of the slave trade, marking the end of imperial military, political and economic interests.

For a historian, the nuanced retelling of the story of Anglo-French conflict, beyond the usual textbook stereotype of the Dupleix-Clive rivalry, is reason enough to recommend the book to teachers, students, and interested readers alike. A second aspect is the book’s drawing our attention to the slave trade that prevailed in the Indian Ocean, linking Bengal, Africa and Europe. This, too, is forgotten history.

— The reviewer is former professor of history at the Centre for Historical Studies, JNU