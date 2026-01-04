Harjeet Singh Gill’s anthology of poems ‘Dialogue With A Girl Friend’ is a story of all lovers

Why does one write? Some say it is a form of self-expression. Some others say it is for the edification of the world. Whatever be the reason, writing that is honest, all bones bared, always endures. The proof? ‘Dialogue with a Girl Friend’ by the renowned scholar Harjeet Singh Gill. The book has been edited by Prof Anuradha Ghosh and Taizeem Bilal.

Apparently, the idea came about while celebrating the 90th birthday of Dr Gill. It is no simple thing to undertake a task of this magnitude. To take a work and visualise it so vividly takes dedication, direction and love, and the two editors have these in ample measure. The foreword by Johan Raskin says it all when he writes, “The poet seemed to read my mind and my heart as well if not better than I read it myself… It’s a homage to the human imagination which gives it a kind of universality unbound by national and international boundaries and walls.”

Gill’s work can be treated as one long poem or as many little poems. The splits between the poems are all titled ‘And Another Day’, signalling the ways life can meld into a slab of memory or can simultaneously shatter into several chapters. Gill muses on the many aspects of love. He strips it down to the basics without the metaphysics — he talks about lovers meeting, holding hands, the mechanics of what makes the cogs of love move; in short, the functioning parts of love that later become memories. The dialogue is an ongoing one — both interior and exterior.

Like the motions of thought, Gill’s verses move from embraces to political upheavals and crimes against humanity in one fell swoop. He talks about love on politically charged campuses in the midst of chanting for liberty. He writes about love on the campuses and in the streets of Paris in 1968. One of the interesting facets of the book is the sheer range of knowledge the poet presents. Being an academician and a scholar well-versed in the tenets of Sikhism, Gill brings the full force of his intellect in his lines. He says,

For both Baba Nanak and Rousseau

this degradation must be stopped.

neither Nature or Culture

allows any discrimination,

any inequality.

Elsewhere, Franz Fanon and other eminent writers walk through the lines. The poet refers to himself as It, thus achieving the ultimate victory over the self. He speaks of how when a work is written, the person becomes the book, the book becomes an object. Upon deeper reflection, one understands the trajectory as that which represents human relationships and the life of a person as well. The gradual yet perceptible changes that come from familiarity or longevity.

Rukmini Bhaya Nair says in her afterword, “It tells the story of all lovers pared down to the basics. That is its singular achievement.”

One finally understands that ‘Dialogue With A Girl Friend’ is Gill’s way of paying his respects to his late wife. It is an ultimate testament of his love.

One feels a sense of respect for the book. It is a deceptively simple read. It lulls the reader into thinking that it speaks of the lover’s gaze over steaming cups of coffee, an occasional hug or kiss and then gradually eases us into thinking about mortality, the fragility of love, the philosophies we live by, intolerance, extremism and finally the idea of what keeps us alive or tells us we are alive: “I love, therefore I am.”

— The reviewer teaches at All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram