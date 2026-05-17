Hinduism vs Hindutva and missing all that lies in between

Rajmohan Gandhi is a scholar with many well-regarded books to his credit. I believe his understanding of Indian culture and philosophy, and of Hinduism, is also considerable. I, therefore, read with great interest his slim new offering: ‘Do You Know Your Hinduism: Notes for Modern-day Hindus’.

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However, having read it, I was left confused about what should have been the title. Was he attempting — albeit a difficult task in a book of this size — to explain what Hinduism is, or was he trying to critique Hindutva, and its more extremist adherents?

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This distinction is important. If it was the latter, it would not only be a truer reflection of what he really wanted to say, but could have been, precisely for that reason, more focused and done with greater factual clarity. But if it was the former, a sincere — if brief — primer to introduce the basic beliefs and practices of Hindus, including the diversity, unity, and the profound philosophy animating them, I am afraid he fares rather badly.

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What he ends up doing is to mix two parallel goals to fall flat between both stools. Let me explain why I say this. Any attempt to sum up the basic beliefs of Hindus, as he does through nine bullet points on pages 7 to 9, is an exercise in futility, simply because for every point he makes, Hinduism itself posits the equal validity of the opposite one. That is, in fact, the great uniqueness of this religion, the sheer enormity, originality and eclecticism of its canvas. But while making some broad allusions to this end, Gandhi omits so much that is vital for even a basic effort to ‘know’ Hinduism, that, frankly, one is left quite perplexed.

Obvious examples that come to mind are: no mention of the incontrovertible new scientific evidence, whereby Hinduism’s origins have been predated, at the very least, by about 3,000 years, making it among the most ancient religions of the world; no mention of why the colonial theory of ‘Aryan invasion’ has been rubbished by almost every serious historian; no mention of the foundational Nasidiya Sukta — the oldest extant written text dating back to circa 4000-3500 BCE — in the Rig Veda, which provides the foundation of the openness and interrogation of Hinduism; no mention of the six systems of Hindu philosophy — Nyaya, Vaisheshika, Sankhya, Yoga, Purva Mimamsha, and Uttar Mimamsha (Advaita), that demonstrate the many ways Hinduism seeks to understand the ultimate truth. In particular, the powerful Advaita school should, in my view, have been discussed.

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Similarly, there is no mention of the incredible tolerance of dissent within Hinduism, illustrated, for instance, by the existence of the materialist Charvaka school which bluntly says that the Vedas themselves are untruths, or the esoteric practices of Tantrism; no mention of important structural aspects of the Hindu worldview such as the wisdom of the four ashrams or stages of life, or the four highest purushatarthas or goals — Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha — which provide a picture of a balanced life with few parallels in any other religion; no mention of the remarkable Bhakti movement which lasted for over six centuries, stressing direct communion with the Almighty, while simultaneously rebelling against caste distinctions, rituals, gender disparity and even inter-faith ostracisation; no explanation of the amazing nirguna-saguna duality, the very key to Hindu philosophy, involving the dialectic between the attribute-less Brahman and the attribute-full Ishwara; no discussion of the interface between Hinduism and the great offshoots that emerged from it, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism.

Even within a short essay, these are, to my mind, serious omissions. Gandhi seems to be obsessed by the idea of whether a Hindu ‘state’ existed before the Turkic invasions. But is this relevant? In any case, the notion of ‘states’ in the modern sense did not exist before the Treaty of Westphalia in the 17th century. Before that, there were civilisational or cultural entities, and the fact that this concept existed in India is brought out graphically by our ancient Puranas, which outline the sacred geography of Bharatvarsha, mentioning its mountains, rivers and tirthas, across the subcontinent. Why else would Adi Shankaracharya in the 8th century CE (the great philosopher-saint who revived Hinduism but does not find mention in the book), establish four peeths which encompassed all of Bharat: Sringeri in the south, Dwarka in the west, Puri in the east and Joshimath in the north?

Even where empires are concerned, Chanakya in the 4th century BCE described Chandragupta Maurya’s empire as follows: ‘The area extending from the Himalayas in the north to the sea and a thousand yojanas wide from east to west is the operation of the King-Emperor.’

Rajmohan Gandhi’s critique of the extremist interpreters of Hindutva is valid and well-intentioned, but even here he sometimes goes overboard by actually suggesting that Tulsidas wrote the Ramcharimanas thanks to the ‘stable rule’ provided by Akbar (page 113)! Moreover, such a rebuttal cannot be done convincingly by glossing over verifiable facts of history. The Islamic invasion was accompanied by a great degree of destruction, pillage, and plunder, enthused by a proselytising zeal that was directed against Hindus, their temples, and centres of learning.

The fact that, in spite of this, the adherents of Islam have become an inviolable part of the syncretic culture of India, and have enriched it, is what emerged in the centuries after their first advent. In this sense, Gandhi is right that there is little point or need to excavate past acrimonies in the secular and democratic polity guaranteed by the Constitution today.

Gandhi’s book is readable, with certain valuable chapters such as the one on Mahatma Gandhi’s approach to the Hindu faith. But as a diatribe against the excesses of political Hindutva, it lacks intellectual robustness, and as an exposition on Hinduism, it is incomplete and shallow.

— The reviewer is a writer, diplomat and parliamentarian