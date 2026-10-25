In ‘At the Feet of the Guru’, Primila Puri recalls her Ustad’s life-long lessons

There is something wonderfully appropriate about the fact that a book on khayal gayaki should itself unfold with something of the expansiveness and associative movement of the form. Primila Puri’s account of her long association with Ustad Munawwar Ali Khan of the Kasur-Patiala gharana is not a strictly linear narrative. It pauses, digresses, returns and elaborates, moving between people, music and experiences. Yet these apparent departures gradually reveal themselves as part of a larger composition.

What makes khayal so compelling is its capacity to accommodate emotion, aesthetic experience and the deeply personal. These qualities animate her book as well. It is neither a hagiographic account of the guru nor an academic study of Hindustani classical music, and nor is it simply an autobiography. At its heart, it is an intimate account of a relationship: that between a shāgird and her Ustad, and of the ways in which that relationship continues to shape a life, long after the formal period of learning has ended.

Advertisement

Puri’s relationship with her Ustad is wonderfully human. Admiration and affection coexist with irritation, complaint, little quarrels, disagreement and reconciliation. There is mirth as well as reverence. Munawwar Ali Khan does not emerge as an idealised, infallible master, but as a person with whom Primila Puri lived, interacted, argued and negotiated. This is precisely what gives the relationship its emotional credibility. The association between teacher and student was so intense that it extended far beyond the confines of musical instruction and touched almost every aspect of Puri’s life. Ustad’s influence was not confined to what she sang; it entered her understanding of herself, her relationships, her conduct and her way of encountering the world.

Advertisement

And so deeply does the reader become invested in Munawwar Ali Khan through Puri’s accounts that his death becomes more than an event in the chronology of her life. When he passes away, and Puri describes how profoundly she is shaken by his untimely demise, the reader is drawn into that sudden sense of loss — the shock of absence, the silence that follows the departure of someone who has been so deeply woven into one’s life. The grief is made palpable because the relationship has been made so intimate over the course of the book. Yet what follows is not simply a narrative of bereavement. Puri’s resilience in finding her way back into life, and in carrying forward something of her Ustad’s legacy, becomes one of the book’s most moving dimensions.

Three strands run through the book. The first is Puri’s personal life and the way it becomes intertwined with her musical journey. The second is her education in music. The third extends beyond music altogether. Her Ustad taught her not merely how to sing, but how to conduct herself: how to understand respect, discipline, relationships and human behaviour.

Advertisement

This becomes particularly significant in the context of Puri’s privileged upbringing, which she acknowledges with an appealing lack of defensiveness. She is neither embarrassed by her privilege nor apologetic about it. Yet entering the demanding world of classical music required a different kind of discipline and humility, and she is candid about the lessons she acquired along the way. The guru consequently becomes more than a teacher of music; he becomes an instructor in the difficult art of becoming a person.

The book evokes an era when families could offer a young artiste something that may be increasingly difficult to imagine today: unconditional love, patience and faith. Her emergence as an artiste was not simply the result of individual ambition or talent. It was enabled by a social and emotional environment that gave her the security and freedom to learn, experiment and grow.

In this sense, Puri’s story is also a testimony to the conditions that allow artistic lives to flourish. The guru provided the rigour of musical apprenticeship; family and friends provided the emotional and material foundation on which that apprenticeship could be sustained. The book reminds us that the making of an artiste can be a collective enterprise, even when the achievement eventually bears a single person’s name.

Her passages on rāgas are among the most evocative sections of the book. Puri writes about them not merely as musical forms but as intimate encounters accumulated over decades of learning and performance. For the contemporary reader, these passages produce an interesting effect. In an age of YouTube, Spotify and almost limitless access to recorded music, one is repeatedly tempted to stop reading and listen. The book therefore takes longer to read than its pages might suggest. It creates pauses and detours of its own.

One almost wishes that the publication of the book had been accompanied by a curated online musical archive or jukebox, bringing together the rāgas discussed in the narrative and, wherever possible, recordings of Munawwar Ali Khan’s renditions. Such an accompanying resource could have deepened the reader’s engagement with the text, allowing the musical references to be heard alongside Puri’s account of them.

The book is also populated by a remarkable number of people whom Puri encountered through her association with her guru. They appear at different points in the narrative, sometimes briefly and sometimes at greater length, but together they reconstruct a social and cultural world that has largely passed.

This points to one of the important values of the personal account as a literary form. In India, memoir and personal history are sometimes regarded as secondary to more formal kinds of historical writing, as though an individual life could tell us little beyond itself. In fact, such narratives can contain extraordinarily rich social histories. Formal histories necessarily tend towards the skeletal: they give us dates, institutions, events, names and movements. Personal accounts flesh out those structures with conversations, friendships, domestic worlds, habits, gestures, conflicts and affections.

Puri’s book performs this historical work without announcing itself as history. Through her experiences, we gain access to a particular musical and social milieu — not as an abstract cultural history but as a lived world populated by people, relationships and practices.

This is Puri’s second book in relatively quick succession. Her earlier book, ‘The Unbreakable Bonds’, recounts her life as the daughter of General Satyawant Mallana Srinagesh, the second Chief of Army Staff of India, and reflects on her cosmopolitan, privileged and elite upbringing. The present book makes a more focused intervention. Although her family history remains an important context, it does not overwhelm the account of her relationship with her guru.

At 91, Puri looks back upon several decades of music and learning. What emerges is an understanding of how a life is shaped through relationships: through the demanding presence of a guru, the sustaining affection of family and friends, the discipline of music, and the countless encounters that accumulate into experience.

The most distinctive quality of Puri’s writing is perhaps its associative movement. A person evokes a song; the song leads to a lesson; the lesson opens another episode. The narrative does not insist upon strict chronology, and what initially appears to be a digression often illuminates the central story from another direction. Here the book’s affinity with khayal becomes most striking. Puri seems to have absorbed something of her musical sensibility into her prose: the willingness to linger, elaborate, return and allow an experience to unfold rather than rush towards a predetermined conclusion. Her writing is therefore not simply about a musical tradition; its movement occasionally seems shaped by the habits of attention that the tradition itself cultivates.

Puri’s achievement lies in keeping the musical and the personal inseparable. Her emotions are abundant, but they are accompanied by humour, observation and self-awareness. Her guru is revered without being turned into a monument. Her privileged beginnings are acknowledged alongside the humility demanded by apprenticeship. Her family’s support is recognised as part of the making of the artiste. And her individual story opens onto a larger history of music, family, friendship and a social world that is no longer quite the same.

That is perhaps the quiet power of this book: it asks us not only to read about music, but to pause, listen and enter the world from which that music emerged.

— The reviewer teaches at Panjab University