In Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Imambara’, Ghalib plays detective

Aashiq, wine drinker, poet, and always a Dilliwallah — Mirza Asadullah Beg Khan Ghalib is many things. Now, writer Raza Mir has added another dimension to the man who is India’s go-to ishq shayar: a detective. His new book, ‘Murder at the Imambara’, has Ghalib in Lucknow, meddling in the matters of the heart, not to find a nazm but motive.

Like the period it is set in, the pace of the book is unhurried, making it one to be savoured. When he returns to Delhi, Ghalib tells Umrao: “Imagine coming from Lucknow to Delhi within a week. I feel like I rode a bolt of lightning.”

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This is not Ghalib’s first outing as a detective. Raza’s last book was set in 1857, the year Delhi went up in flames. This one is a prequel. It takes place in 1829, and is steeped in the history of Awadh.

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But it is not all fiction. Ghalib travelled to Calcutta to appeal to Lord Bentinck to restore his full pension. This trip lasted three years and took him to Benaras and Lucknow as well. Raza carefully embroiders the rest, blending fiction and fact, carefully putting it all together like a fragrant biryani.

Set during Moharram, Raza vividly brings alive the majlis, poets, jaloos, tehzeeb and the atmosphere of the city. Interspersed within is the story of Imam Hussain and the historic Battle of Karbala.

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The plot is elaborate. There are murders; an artefact more precious than treasure; a map, which like Dan Brown’s stories, is coded; and the ‘angrez’ who want to eventually control Awadh. The labyrinth under the imambara holds a secret and there is a race to get there. The climax is set to happen on the Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, the most sacred, and the most crowded of all.

The cast of characters is vast, eclectic and wonderfully eccentric. There is Ghalib, of course, but it is the women who really are the heroes of the story. Katherine ‘Kitty’ Aurora Kirkpatrick — the daughter of an English soldier and a Muslim noblewoman — is a tribute to a Hyderabad love story that inspired William Dalrymple’s ‘White Mughals’; Khairunissa Begum, the maker of magical dishes that are the talk of Lucknow; and Chappan Churri, who bears the marks of fending off advances of a lecherous minor royal. Then, there is a woman who learnt to read in secret and Mah Laqa Bai Chanda, a poet from Hyderabad.

Raza’s pages are filled with women who refused to conform — all who have remained out of mainstream history, including Ghalib’s Umrao. “No shrinking raat ki rani” is how he describes Khairunissa.

These characters hold the threads of the story. The murders may be the vehicle propelling it forward, but the magic of the book is spellbinding, like a dastan. And much like the legendary dastangos of Lucknow, Raza keeps his reader gripped with his cinematic storytelling.

Read it for how Raza brings alive Ashura from 19th-century Lucknow, with the Hussaini Brahmins, who believed that their ancestors from the Dutt clan sacrificed seven sons in the Battle of Karbala, walking shoulder-to-shoulder with Bettiah Christians and Shias. He conjures it up so vividly — and with so much passion — that it will linger like a whiff of attar that the city is so famous for.

He excels in creating the mahaul of the city, sneaking in poets. Mir Babbar Ali ‘Anees’ — pious and a stickler for tradition, sticking to saltless food during Muharram — is his host in Lucknow. Anees is the composer of marsiyas, an elegy to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. His rival Salaamat Ali ‘Dabeer’ also makes an appearance. The rivalry is so stark that as a character tells Ghalib, even love could not make an Aneesiye marry a Dabeeriye (and this isn’t fiction).

Delightful, lyrical, utterly charming and satisfying, the book is written in English but feels like it’s been crafted in Urdu. In a season of festivities — and excesses — this book, even set in the month of mourning and austerity, is joy-filled. Grab it.

— The reviewer is a literary critic