‘In the Constant Rain of Bliss’ by Neeti Singh: Peero, the defiant Sufi poet

Immersed in Him, I am Khuda and Khuda is me. In Him I see the One, neither Hindu nor Muslim,” wrote Peero, Punjab’s first woman Sufi poet, in praise of her murshid, the guru of the Gulabdasi sect. ‘In the Constant Rain of Bliss — Songs of Punjab’s First Woman Mystic-Poet Peero’, translated by Neeti Singh, ensures that her voice rings across centuries — loud, fearless and defiant.