‘In the Moonlit Kingdom’ by Aishwarya Jha is haunted by silences, secrets

Set in the mountain town of Munala, ‘In the Moonlit Kingdom’ centres on the Chandra Singhs, a family regarded almost as local royalty. The death of patriarch Indresh “Indy Sahib” Chandra Singh brings his estranged daughter Meher back to Chandbagh, the ancestral home she abandoned 11 years earlier. Waiting for her are brother Raghu, his ambitious wife Vidhi, her mother Devyani, and a house burdened by memory, resentment and unanswered questions. Meher’s return unsettles the fragile balance of the family, forcing long-suppressed tensions to the surface.

What begins as a homecoming gradually turns into an investigation into the family’s past. Meher inherits an unexpected bequest from her father: a miniature Swiss chalet. The gift provokes unease among her relatives and sets her on a trail that stretches from Chandbagh to Bern. More than a curious object, the chalet becomes a symbol of everything left unresolved within the family. As Meher observes, it “dominated the space between them”, standing between family members and truths they would rather leave untouched.

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The mystery surrounding the chalet is inseparable from Chandbagh itself. Aishwarya Jha presents the sprawling mansion as a living presence, a house weighed down by debt, loss and accumulated grievances. Through vivid detail and atmospheric prose, she captures both its physical decay and emotional burden. “The boxes were everywhere, tape hanging off them like flailing limbs, their contents drizzled across the room,” she writes, evoking a household in disarray. With the estate’s finances in ruin, the family’s decision to sell the property to developers planning a luxury hotel signals the erosion of an entire way of life.

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As the narrative unfolds, the mystery becomes less about the chalet than about Meher herself. Viewed by others as troubled and withdrawn, she emerges as a woman shaped by psychological wounds, family silences and fragmented memories. Her search for her father’s secrets gradually becomes a search for self-understanding. The novel’s resolution lies not only in uncovering hidden histories but also in Meher’s attempt to make sense of her place within them.

Among the large cast, Devyani is perhaps the most vividly drawn. Described as “almost more beautiful as a widow than she had been as a bride”, the former Bollywood star has reinvented herself as the grand lady of Chandbagh, admired by Munala and cherished by her family. Around the Chandra Singhs gathers a gallery of long-time residents whose gossip, recollections and observations help flesh out the town’s social world and the mythology surrounding the family. Particularly memorable is Monika Bhagat, a journalist whose curiosity frequently edges into obsession.

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Running through the novel is a sharp awareness of the gap between public reputation and private reality. At one point, family is described as “a membrane of propriety around unspeakable improprieties”, a phrase that captures one of the book’s central concerns. Respectability, Jha suggests, is often sustained less by virtue than by silence, habit and collective acts of forgetting. The Chandra Singhs’ carefully maintained image conceals fractures that have deepened over generations.

There are echoes of ‘Rebecca’ and ‘Jane Eyre’ in the imposing ancestral house, the lingering influence of the dead and the sense that earlier generations continue to shape the lives of the living. Yet these Gothic touches remain subordinate to the novel’s larger concerns with family relationships, inheritance, memory and long-concealed truths.

The novel’s ambition is occasionally undermined by its complexity. The large cast, overlapping histories and fragmented memories can at times make the narrative difficult to navigate, and the mystery loses momentum in places. Even so, ‘In the Moonlit Kingdom’ remains an engaging and atmospheric novel. While it does not fully realise all of its ambitions, it offers a compelling portrait of a family haunted as much by its silences as by its secrets.

— The reviewer is a freelancer