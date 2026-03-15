‘In This Live Desolation’ by Akhtarul Iman reminds of a forgotten Urdu poet

Jin ke apne ghar sheeshe ke hote hain, wo doosron par patthar nahin phenkte” (Those with houses made of glass do not throw stones at others). We all remember actor Raj Kumar’s famous line from the Hindi movie ‘Waqt’, but hardly anyone knows its author. Akhtar-ul Iman was a poet whose stature in 20th-century Urdu literature was no less than that of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Sahir Ludhianvi or Firaq Gorakhpuri.

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Breaking away from the classical mould of Urdu ghazal (of Ghalib and Mir), Akhtar was one of the pioneers of the modern nazm to express new and revolutionary ideas. Even though starting with a carefree, and often difficult, childhood in the villages of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in 1915, before moving to Delhi and Aligarh, he rose up to build a successful career in Bombay cinema as a screenwriter and lyricist of numerous movies.

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‘In This Live Desolation’ is a new English translation of his Urdu autobiography ‘Is Aabad Kharabe Mein’, by Bedar Bakht.

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Akhtar’s story is not as straightforward as of any Urdu poet finding a job in Bombay cinema. In fact, his position and a defining role in modern Urdu poetry and his career as a film writer are almost two different realms, which only those who have read his Urdu nazms would appreciate fully.

More than an account of his personal life, this biography is a journey of relationships between friends, places, nature, and forests in the early 20th century, which could as well be the description of India of the time. Akhtar started writing and participating in school or college competitions from the early 1930s under the mentorship of several teachers in various institutions of old Delhi (and later Aligarh), as he describes in the book. His accounts of his childhood, where he travelled from village to village with his father looking for a job as a mosque imam, roaming around aimlessly across fields, forests and rivulets, dodging snakes and birds, remind one of RK Narayan’s ‘Malgudi Days’. His witty descriptions of melancholic personalities — children and adults — that he met or played with remind one of Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy.

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Those early years of his life were also the times when taraqqi pasand tehreek or the progressive movement was taking birth in Urdu, shifting the focus of poetry from ghazal romanticism to social realism, anti-imperial sentiments, and the struggles of the working class. Akhtar and his contemporaries were experimenting with the poetic form of nazm in centres like Delhi, Aligarh, Lahore, Bombay, and Hyderabad. So, he was a witness to the rising careers of many eminent poets like NM Rashid, Faiz, Meeraji, Josh Malihabadi, Sahir, Sardar Jafri, Jamiluddin Aali, Saghar Nizami, and others who grew up in some of those cities.

At this time, Akhtar often debated within himself and with others whether his own poetry was classical or progressive.

A unique trait of Indians who started their careers before 1947 is their description, in the most natural manner, of the places and people who eventually got separated due to Partition. To a person like Akhtarul Iman, an undivided India was a continuum — Delhi and Lahore existed on the same highway, while Faiz and Jigar Moradabadi lived on the same street, even when he is describing the events in the 1980s or’90s. He also mentions his interactions with the 1940s’ film personalities like SM Yusuf, Najm Naqvi or Naqshab Jarchvi, who eventually migrated to Pakistan, in the same breath as BR Chopra, Bharat Vyas or Krishen Chandar, who stayed in India.

The language of Bombay cinema, right from the first talkie films, has been Urdu or Hindustani, and could not have flowered without the literary skills of the poets and authors who descended upon the city from all around in the 1930-40s. Akhtar documents those early days in Pune and Bombay where he not only found work with Shalimar Pictures or BR Chopra, but also how the various houses he lived in became the addas (hangouts) for all the Urdu literary giants flocking the cinema industry then. In the juicy gossips he shares about his life and relationships in Delhi and Bombay, one can learn about the rise and fall of the Urdu progressive movement as well as the struggles in the film industry. In his illustrious career, he wrote stories, dialogues and lyrics for almost 100 films, including ‘Kanoon’, ‘Waqt’ and ‘Dharmputra’, and received two Filmfare awards.

This autobiography is not exhaustive, nor does it cover all periods of his life, as Akhtar himself admits, but rather carries scattered episodes from his career as he wrote them over years to be serialised in an Urdu periodical. Since it was published posthumously in 1996, I couldn’t help but browse through the original Urdu while reading this English translation.

Of course, Bedar Bakht’s translation is impeccable. But one could say that the English translation probably makes the text of the original Urdu and handwritten look a bit archaic and mundane. The English version makes his life appear more contemporary, probably the reason why more such books from our local languages need to be translated and published anew.

Having said that, this autobiography, especially the English version, has a weakness. It portrays the progress of the poet’s career aptly, yet does not connect his life to his Urdu poetry nor delves much into his inspirations or muses, probably because that was not the author’s goal, as he assumed that the Urdu readers would be familiar with his poetry any way. This dichotomy would be clearer once you read his nazms in the original, which take you on a different intellectual journey in the understanding of modern life.

Of course, this English volume provides about 19 of his poems in English translation at the end, including his celebrated nazm like ‘Ek Ladka’ (A Boy). But to fully appreciate the poet’s life and muse, the reader must consult his poetry which is spread over 12 volumes, including two in English translation.

— The reviewer is a filmmaker, author and archivist