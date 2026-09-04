It’s confirmed: HarperCollins to publish Sonia Gandhi memoir in India

HarperCollins has confirmed that it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi long-awaited memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, with HarperCollins India announcing that the book will hit the shelves on November 10.

The memoir’s India publication has been preceded by a controversy involving Penguin Random House India, which was initially expected to publish it. Reports said the publisher and Sonia Gandhi’s team reached an impasse over proposed editorial changes and deletions in parts of the manuscript. Congress leaders alleged that passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and China were among those sought to be removed. Penguin, however, has denied that it withdrew the book because Gandhi rejected editorial changes, saying it remained willing to publish it and that fact-checking and editorial recommendations were part of the normal publishing process.

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The book traces Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy, to her meeting Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge in 1965, when she was a 19-year-old student. Rajiv Gandhi, the grandson of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, would later become her husband.

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The memoir recounts her arrival in India and her life with Rajiv, including her introduction to his mother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It describes her adjustment to a new country, from learning Hindi and wearing saris to embracing Indian cuisine.

The narrative also revisits the tragedies that transformed the Gandhi family. It recounts the death of Rajiv’s younger brother Sanjay in a plane crash and Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. Following his mother’s death, Rajiv became Prime Minister despite Sonia’s reservations. Seven years later, Rajiv himself was assassinated by a suicide bomber while campaigning.

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Sonia Gandhi writes about her decision to remain in India despite advice from her Italian family to return home. She subsequently entered politics and went on to become the longest-serving president of the Indian National Congress. The book also describes her transition from being viewed as a foreign-born outsider to earning the trust and affection of millions.

One of the memoir’s significant political episodes is her decision to decline the prime minister’s post after the Congress party selected her for the position following a key election. Instead, she chose to lead the party in an alliance that governed India for a decade.

According to the publisher, ‘Belonging’ combines the personal and political to examine India’s post-Independence history, as well as its political, economic and social changes. It also offers a portrait of Sonia Gandhi’s private life and reflects on themes of identity, duty and the meaning of home.