Jagadish Chandra Bose, the plant-mad parent

Scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose (1858-1937), a pioneer in plant neurobiology, devoted a large part of his life trying to prove that plants feel. Today, the Cambridge-trained polymath’s work pops up in almost every conversation that has omnivores reminding vegans to tone down their activism because Bose argued that plants have a nervous system not very different from animals.

These contemporary quarrels might have made him chuckle if he was a fly on the wall. Though his instruments and experiments backed the claim that plants feel cheerful and despondent, Bose was not looking to provoke those who abstain from meat or dairy. Plant humanities scholar Sumana Roy’s English translation of Bose’s Bengali volume ‘Abyakta’ (1922) shows that he saw no contradiction between making a case for plant sentience, and saying that “the pinnacle of life is the human being”.

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This translation is an anthology of essays and lectures, meant for children as well as adults.

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Though Roy has written a glowing introductory essay, her chief contribution is making Bose’s writing accessible to non-Bengali readers. Bose himself admitted how his decision to document his findings in Bengali jeopardised the international reception of his work. Moreover, his enthusiasm to pick Sanskrit names for his inventions was met with mockery and racist gatekeeping from the scientific community and press in the West.

Ironically, even Roy’s English translation does not name the Bengali publisher of ‘Abyakta’. While discussing its publication history, Roy does point out that 1922 was also the year when James Joyce’s novel ‘Ulysses’, TS Eliot’s poem ‘The Waste Land’, and Ryunosuke Akutagawa’s short story ‘In A Grove’, the source of Akira Kurosawa’s film ‘Rashomon’, were published.

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Referring to Akutagawa’s story, Roy suggests that Bose couldn’t have read it, “but his investigations were driven by a similar belief in the multiplicity of perspectives”. Yet she seems so enamoured with Bose that she forgets to examine the genealogy of Indian philosophical thought that was his inheritance, in addition to his Brahmo Samaj upbringing. This multiplicity, known as ‘anekantavada’, is a core tenet of Jain philosophy, which recognises plant-bodied souls called ‘Vanaspatikaya Jiva’ and predates Bose’s crescograph by several centuries.

Roy’s sharpest observation is about his scientific method. She argues that he replaced “experiment-observation-inference” with “experiment-observation-intuition”. This must have come as a rude shock to those who assumed that intuition was incompatible with reason. He wanted to listen to plants, not merely record or measure. “It is only through the power of sympathy that real truth manifests itself,” he writes. According to him, when observed “from love”, plants reveal a capacity to befriend, help, steal. Such ideas made Bose a subject of cartoons in America, England and Bengal.

Strangely, Bose’s love did not prevent him from coercing plants to supply proof of injury and hurt. He confesses that he hit them with a cane, pierced them with needles and burnt them with acid to extract their testimonies. He does not claim to be a paragon of compassion. ‘Toru lipi’, the word he coined to describe the “autographs” generated by plants in response to external stimuli, cannot be compared to the creative expression of oppressed and marginalised communities.

Roy’s autobiographical reflections accompanying her translation are a pleasure to read. She remembers a colleague who once commented that she was like Bose, “a plant-mad parent who could not have children of his own”. While Roy seems annoyed with the framing of childlessness as a lack, Bose believed that “all plants and trees are keen to have children before they die”.

Anyone who loved Anjali Joshi and Debasmita Dasgupta’s ‘Little Jagadish and the Great Experiment’ or Peter Wohlleben’s ‘The Hidden Life of Trees’ will warm up to ‘The Man Who Made Plants Write’, the legacy of a man who embodied both scientific temper and spiritual surrender.

— The reviewer is a literary critic