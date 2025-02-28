Jain philosopher’s teachings find new voice in Punjabi translation

Originally written in Gujarati in 1896 by the prominent Jain philosopher, spiritual leader and poet Shrimad Rajchandraji, ‘Shri Atma Siddhi Shastra’ is a profound spiritual guide that illuminates the path to self-realisation, inner peace, and liberation. Based on Jain principles, it shares timeless knowledge about the soul, its eternal nature and its journey to complete freedom.

This book has been translated into Punjabi (from an English translation by Shri Brahamchariji) by Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and his wife, Monika Sharma, making Shrimad Rajchandraji’s teachings more accessible to Punjabi-speaking readers. The translation helps bring the spiritual wisdom closer to a wider audience.

The book is divided into 12 parts, with each building on the one before it. It starts with basic ideas about the soul and then explains deeper spiritual practices for achieving liberation. The verses talk about the soul’s actions, its experiences with karma, and the journey toward self-awareness. The teachings focus on living a life of purity, kindness and compassion, showing that true freedom can be reached through consistent spiritual effort and self-awareness.

In Jain philosophy, which emphasises non-violence (ahimsa), truth (satya), and the goal of liberation (moksha), this book is an important guide. It teaches that living with a pure heart and mind can help people rise above the struggles of the material world and find eternal peace.

The translation has been done with great care, keeping the depth and clarity of the original work, while making it easy for Punjabi readers to understand. The language is clear, with the spiritual message conveyed in an honest and accessible manner, ensuring that the beauty and purity of Shrimad Rajchandraji's wisdom remain intact.

Published by Guru Design Shop, a well-known graphic design and publishing firm from Anand in Gujarat, the book boasts of high-quality print and a beautifully designed layout, ensuring a visually appealing and professionally crafted experience for the reader.

‘Shri Atma Siddhi Shastra’ is more than just a spiritual text; it is a guide for anyone seeking peace, understanding and personal transformation. This Punjabi version makes the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji accessible to a broader audience, inspiring personal growth, inner peace, and a deeper connection with the timeless values of Jainism.

For those who may find it difficult to read, the book includes an added feature: QR codes linking to audio versions of the verses, narrated in the soothing voice of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, accompanied by gentle background music. This feature provides an immersive experience, allowing listeners to absorb the teachings in ‘Shri Atma Siddhi Shastra’ through auditory means, further enhancing the connection with the spiritual message. — TNS