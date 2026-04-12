‘James Lawson: Teacher of Satyagraha’ by Rajmohan Gandhi: How US embraced Gandhian ideas

To any extra-terrestrial observer from the medieval times, the emergence of modernity in 19th-century Europe would appear very strange indeed. It inherited all the prejudices, hierarchies and discriminations of the pre-modern world, and added some of its own. There was great affluence, of course, but it came at an equally great cost. As the wealth of the world was universalised, so was its discrimination and oppression. European domination, colonial oppression and racial discrimination all converged to produce deep and impenetrable structures of tyranny and injustice. Was it possible at all to get rid of them?

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This was the big question that gripped James Lawson, the hero of the book under review. Lawson was a black American and a pastor in a Methodist church. As he grew up in the 20th century, he found himself at the receiving end of various discriminations and prejudices, but above all those based on colour. The USA in the first half of the 20th century was clearly the headquarters and citadel of racism.

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Lawson’s immediate instinct was to meet racial violence with counter-violence. A deeply religious atmosphere at home and his mother’s training, however, dissuaded him from the retaliatory path. The big ideological breakthrough came during a three-year visit to Nagpur in India during 1953-56. Lawson discovered Gandhi and was immediately attracted to his doctrine of Satyagraha. Here was a great moral weapon with which he could fight against racial injustice. By this time, Lawson had understood that racism in the US, as also in much of Europe, was deeply entrenched not just in the history and the social structure but, above all, in the minds and hearts of the people.

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It had survived many revolutions, banning of slave trade and also the American Civil War. The prejudice against the blacks had persisted and, in some cases, even increased. The practice of discrimination was both pervasive and universal. Those who practised racism were also rich and powerful. It was obviously not easy to fight and defeat them.

Gandhi’s Satyagraha showed the way. If the rich, powerful and racist white community could not be defeated in a direct confrontation, it could be converted to the superior ideals of justice and brotherhood through a non-violent struggle. Surely the saner elements among the whites would be persuaded to join such a moral campaign. So, instead of a purely instrumentalist black versus white confrontation, a deeply ethical struggle for a just and humane social order would be more effective.

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Immediately after returning from India in 1956, James Lawson came in contact with Martin Luther King, who too had been inspired by Gandhi. Their meeting culminated in a deep ideological bonding and led to the beginning of a new round of struggle against racism in the US. Earlier, a stimulus had been provided by an event at Montgomery in Alabama in 1954. Rosa Park, a black woman, was travelling in a city bus and was asked to vacate her seat for a white passenger. Upon her refusal, she was arrested. This was quite similar to what Gandhi had experienced in South Africa. The arrest had an immediate reaction and thousands of blacks in Montgomery boycotted the city’s bus company. The boycott was quite successful and eventually the Supreme Court gave its verdict against segregation.

The Montgomery event, Lawson’s initiation into Gandhi’s Satyagraha and his meeting with King became the catalysts for a new phase of struggle against racial discrimination. It was a deeply moral and non-violent struggle not against the white people but to persuade them into believing in the superior ideas of racial equality. The endeavour went through all the trials and tribulations, internal dissensions and setbacks. King’s assassination by a white racist in 1968 was a crucial moment in this struggle.

The assassination deprived the struggle of the leadership of King, but it also created a moral outrage in all of America. It demonstrated to the American people how deep racial hatred was. Many Americans who had lived in a kind of denial were rudely shaken by the killing. To be precise, it may not have broken the back of racism in America, but it certainly bent it.

James Lawson remained committed to Gandhian ideals for the rest of his life. He even visited the prison to meet James Earl Ray, the killer of Martin Luther King. In the prison, Lawson got a strange request from Ray. He wanted to get married and requested Lawson, the pastor, to perform his wedding. It was certainly not easy for Lawson to accede. In the end, the dilemma was resolved in favour of a call for duty. Lawson performed the wedding of King’s killer.

James Lawson is one of the important but unknown leaders of the struggle against racism in America. He passed away in 2024 at the age of 96. His biography by Rajmohan Gandhi shortly after his death is a welcome effort to give him his due.

— The reviewer is Visiting Faculty at BML Munjal University, Gurugram