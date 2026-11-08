Jehangir Sorabjee’s illustrative retelling of Bombay

How did a cluster of Koli fishing villages become “the beating heart” of India’s cinema, art and commerce? Jehangir Sorabjee’s richly illustrated book ‘Bombay’ traces its centuries-old history, exploring the city’s evolution from a colonial port to a modern metropolis, while uncovering the people and events that have shaped its distinctive charm and identity.

Through six chapters, an Introduction and an Epilogue, the book maps the foundation of Bombay, the colonial period, the coming together of Bombay as a town, how that town became an imperial city and then the thriving metropolis that it today is.

The author traces the advent of Kolis from the southern mainland in primaeval times to the kolivadas or small hamlets across the areas now known as Colaba, Mandvi, Dongri, Worli, Mahim, Sion and Mazagaon.

The kolis were fishing communities of Dravidian origin and were engaged in fishing and agriculture. The Muslim invasions changed India’s political shape significantly between the 12th and 15th centuries and the lands of Bombay and the North Konkan region were the undisputed territory of the Sultans of Gujarat by the 1400s.

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Then came the Portuguese colonisers, ushering in religious and social changes, the aggression of missionary expansion forcing many Hindus to flee to the Maratha territories in the Deccan. At the same time, the prospect of jobs led many Parsis to move from Gujarat to Bombay.

The author draws on historical records, reports and books. He writes of how the English traders cast their eyes on the fine harbour of Bombay. The East India Company wanted it to grow as a major trading post and traders and workers were encouraged to settle here. It’s not surprising then that the population of Bombay Islands rose from 10,000 to 60,000 when the transition was being made from the Portuguese to the Company administration.

While the author doesn’t write much about cinema, a large part is devoted to the plague epidemic or the Bombay docks explosion. He writes about how the transit hub for raw cotton turned into a manufacturing hub because of the vision of some desi entrepreneurs and how external geopolitical events such as the American Civil War supercharged Bombay’s cotton infrastructure.

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The book features archival images and illustrations, enriching the Bombay story, narrated here in simple language. Through men and women and the changing landscape, the pictorial element populates and strengthens the book.

Today, as Bombay stands as one of the world’s great megacities, it remains in flux, always ready to add a new chapter to its storied history.