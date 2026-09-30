Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize announces longlist for 2026

The New India Foundation’s longlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026, featuring 10 exceptional works of non-fiction writing on modern and contemporary India, is out. These works, published in the 2025 calendar year, explore a wide range of themes and genres from memoir-histories and data-rich reassessments to ethnographies and biographies. These books, in many ways, make a reader look at India afresh.

The 2026 KCBP longlist was selected by an eminent jury comprising chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group N Chandrasekaran, political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, partner at Trilegal Rahul Matthan, historian of science Jahnavi Phalkey, historian Srinath Raghavan, former Foreign Secretary of India Nirupama Rao, and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal. The winning author will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

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The shortlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026 will be announced at the end of October, and the winner will be announced in early December and awarded on December 12 at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2026.

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Announcing the longlist, the chair of the jury, Prof Niraja Gopal Jayal said, “This year’s longlist reflects the diversity and depth of non-fiction writing on modern and contemporary India. The ten selected works offer distinctive and compelling perspectives on the people, ideas, and movements that have shaped the country. We look forward to celebrating these works and the conversations they will inspire.”

Longlist for the 2026 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize:

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1 A Man for All Seasons: The Life of KM Panikkar (Context) | by Narayani Basu

2 For a Just Republic: The People of India and the State (Permanent Black) by | Partha Chatterjee

3 Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia (HarperCollins - Fourth Estate) | by Sam Dalrymple

4 Assembling India’s Constitution: A New Democratic History (Penguin Random House - Allen Lane) | by Rohit De and Ornit Shani

5 The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India (Aleph) | by Gopalkrishna Gandhi

6 A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey (HarperCollins) | by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian

7 Scamlands: Inside the Asian Empire of Fraud That Preys on the World (Penguin Random House - Viking) | by Snigdha Poonam

8 The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music (Context) | by Sumana Ramanan

9 Souls in the Kalyug: The Politics and Cosmologies of Migrant Workers in Contemporary India (Permanent Black) | by Shankar Ramaswami

10 The Conscience Network: A Chronicle of Resistance to a Dictatorship (Penguin Random House - Vintage Books) | by Sugata Srinivasaraju

Instituted in 2018, the NIF Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize (KCBP) is India’s largest and most prestigious Book Prize for non-fiction books on modern and contemporary India. The work can be originally written in English or translated into English, and welcomes a wide range of non-fiction genres.

Previous winners include Aparajith Ramnath (2025) for ‘Engineering a Nation: The Life and Career of M Visvesvaraya’, Ashok Gopal (2024) for ‘A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of BR Ambedkar’, Akshaya Mukul (2023) for ‘Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya’, and more.

The NIF Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize embodies the New India Foundation’s mission to foster high-quality research and writing on all aspects of the world’s largest democracy.

Besides the book prize, the NIF runs two other key programmes: the NIF Book Fellowship and the Translation Fellowship. NIF also partners with the Ashoka Centre for Translation on Bhashavaad, an annual translation conference, which has launched a unique, searchable database of translations in India (bhashavaad.in) that now holds over 30,000 entries and counting.

Over the past two decades, the NIF Book Fellowship has supported 40 high-quality nonfiction books exploring various aspects of post-1947 India — from political biographies and cultural histories to memoirs — each offering a distinctive interpretation of contemporary India and being published to widespread critical acclaim.

New India Foundation is guided by an esteemed Governing Board, including political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, historian Srinath Raghavan, partner, Trilegal Rahul Matthan, entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, and Nandan Nilekani (Emeritus Governing Board Member).