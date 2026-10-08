Kamla K Kapur’s ‘Awakening with Nanak’ explores a personal relationship with Guru Nanak

Poet, playwright and author Kamla K Kapur’s new book, ‘Awakening with Nanak: A Journey of Self-Discovery’, was launched in Delhi at an event hosted by The Anad Foundation in association with Bel-la Monde.

The launch featured a conversation between Kapur and Bhai Baldeep Singh, founder and managing trustee of The Anad Foundation, with Prof Surinder Singh Jodhka presiding. Chief guest Dr Sanjeet Kumar, director, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, formally released the book.

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Kapur spoke of Guru Nanak not as a distant religious figure but as a friend and companion with whom she has developed a personal relationship over the years. “What else can I call him but a friend?” she said, describing a true friend as someone who guides, accompanies and stays through the confusions of life.

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A recurring theme of the conversation was listening. Kapur distinguished between merely hearing and listening with attention and awareness. Her engagement with Guru Nanak, she said, had often resurfaced at moments when she needed sustenance, “sometimes as words, sometimes as kirtan”.

Recalling a childhood dream in which Guru Nanak emerged from a muddy pond and embraced her, Kapur connected the experience to the image of the lotus, growing from mud yet blooming. “We can have our roots in the mud,” she said. “We grow out of the mud, we are of this earth, we are human. But yet we can bloom.”

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Kapur said the book differed from her earlier works on Guru Nanak, ‘The Singing Guru’ and ‘Into the Great Heart’, which were narratives of spiritual fiction. ‘Awakening with Nanak’ takes the form of essays through which she examines her own failures, doubts and learning.

Bhai Baldeep also spoke about the Guru Granth Sahib as a space where distinct voices converge without losing their individuality. “We’ve forgotten how to engage in a conversation with each other,” he said.

Prof Jodhka emphasised dialogue, equality and the dignity of the other, while Dr Kumar drew parallels between Guru Nanak and Gandhi in their challenges to social divisions, violence and inequality.

The programme included a recital of ‘The Mridang of Sultanpur’ by Parminder Singh Bhamra, with Sandeep Singh on the taus. A book signing and high tea followed the proceedings.

‘Awakening with Nanak’ is published by HarperCollins India.