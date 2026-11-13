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Home / Book Reviews / Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi’s ‘The Ghost of the Mountains’ wins prestigious US National Outdoor Book Award

Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi’s ‘The Ghost of the Mountains’ wins prestigious US National Outdoor Book Award

The book, on the elusive snow leopard is rooted in decades of research in the Indian Himalaya, has won the award in the Journeys category

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:51 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi is a scientist at the Nature Conservation Foundation and India Program Director of the Snow Leopard Trust.
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Indian ecologist and author Kulbhushansingh Suryawanshi has won the 2026 National Outdoor Book Award (NOBA) in the Journeys category for his book ‘The Ghost of the Mountains: Unraveling the Secrets of the Snow Leopard’.

The award, announced on November 12 in the United States, recognises outstanding writing about the natural world and the outdoors. The National Outdoor Book Awards are among the leading American awards celebrating books on nature, wildlife, exploration and outdoor adventure.

Written by an Indian scientist whose work has taken him deep into some of the most remote landscapes of the Himalayas, ‘The Ghost of the Mountains’ offers an intimate account of the snow leopard, one of the world’s most elusive and threatened big cats. Drawing on nearly two decades of research and encounters in the high mountains of Asia, the book combines science, adventure and storytelling to reveal the extraordinary lives of these animals and the people who share their landscapes.

The book explores the intricate relationships between snow leopards, their wild prey, mountain communities and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.

The book explores the intricate relationships between snow leopards, their wild prey, mountain communities and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.

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The book goes beyond the search for a rarely seen predator. It explores the intricate relationships between snow leopards, their wild prey, mountain communities and the fragile ecosystems they inhabit. It also offers a glimpse into the challenges of conducting wildlife research in some of the world’s most demanding environments, where understanding and conserving a species requires working closely with the people who live alongside it.

Suryawanshi is a scientist at the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) and India Program Director of the Snow Leopard Trust. His research and conservation work have focused on snow leopards, their prey and community-based conservation across the Indian Himalaya.

The award is particularly meaningful in recognising a story emerging from the Indian Himalaya and bringing its wildlife, landscapes and people to an international readership. It also highlights the contribution of Indian scientists and conservationists to nature writing and the global conversation about biodiversity conservation.

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