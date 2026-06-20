‘Ladies’ Night’ by Sucheta Dasgupta: Women on women

‘Ladies’ Night’ is a collection of 18 short stories — each complete in itself, with subjects are as varied as complete fantasy to autobiographical.

Advertisement

As the title suggests, the book is focused primarily on women. The stories have been narrated by women and are about women. The names of the storytellers are intriguing and evocative of their personalities — Bubbly, Gaunt, Obnoxious and White Lady (yes, her hair is white!).

Advertisement

But this is not your typical quick flick ‘chick lit’; here, each story has a context which enhances the reading experience. ‘The Poet and Gigi’ is linked to the Bengali poet Jibananda Das, and unless the reader realises this, the story may seem obscure. ‘Lipstick’ alludes to Greek mythology. Perhaps that’s the charm — the reader gets what he gets. But even without the context, the stories are thought-provoking and deeply insightful. Written from the heart, they draw the reader in, compelling one to think.

Advertisement

The prose is deeply expressive, evocative and conjures up vivid imagery — “he makes me dream of a magic, mythical bird with feathers the colour of a rainbow plus a kaleidoscope that sets the heavens afire. The colours beckon to me….” (‘Derozio’).

In some stories, there seems a deliberate attempt to tantalise the reader, a very effective if sometimes somewhat annoying trait. An attempt at obscurity and hazy prose ensures the story lingers and remains open to speculation on its contents. In ‘The Mindloggers’, a sentence reads: “thinking is not saying things to or in your mind. That’s how parents want to work in you sometimes, through hypnotic suggestion, like Goebbels, and want you to think thinking consists of”.

Advertisement

A running theme in many of the stories is parental domination — Bengali middle class’ conscious, and sometimes unconscious, repression of the younger generation.

A haunting line in ‘Chet and Babakukur’ runs thus: “Ma humiliated Chet on that trip… she twisted her arm… not hearing her request to ask the driver to wait, and not letting her speak to them, because she still somehow felt she hadn’t finished her whole process of proving herself”.

This story, the last in the anthology, is so real, it is probably autobiographical. It is perhaps the most compelling as well. It tells the tale of a girl, an achiever, suffocated by her parents’ expectations, the contrarian path she takes in life and, finally, the death of her hugely influential father. Imagining her ‘baba’ (father) is reborn as a ‘kukur’ (dog) with his appraising eyes is novel.

‘Her Mother’s Daddy’ is riveting; the close family bonds can be felt by the reader. ‘Ladies’ Night’ is as authentic and raw as it gets; unconventionally structured, totally unforgettable. ‘Mihir’, unusually, is about a young man rather than a woman, but even here it is the relationship of Mihir and his sister Renee that dominates the tale. The cast of characters is beautifully etched.

‘Ladies’ Night’ is a cerebral read; several ideas and remarks linger as concepts in the reader’s mind well after the book finishes. This is a book that defies being categorised; the subjects range from love and science fiction to ghosts.

This is the first work of fiction by the author. One hopes it will not be her last.

— The reviewer is a freelance contributor