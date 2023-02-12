Lata Mangeshkar — A life in music: The vine that flowered seamless melodies

Nonika Singh

Sakshaat Saraswati, Goddess of Music, Nightingale of India… there isn’t an epithet that has not been ascribed to sum up Lata Mangeshkar’s greatness. Expectedly, when a whole book is dedicated to her and is also titled ‘Lata Mangeshkar: A Life in Music’, it can only further extol her singing prowess. Coming from her self-confessed fan, Yatindra Mishra, and translated by Ira Pande, the book, without a doubt, is an ode to Lata’s immeasurable talent.

Mishra met Lata scores of times for the writing of this book and we get glimpses of her innermost thoughts, her likes and dislikes. But more than her personal life, it’s her singing career that is exceptionally well-researched.

The book incorporates an exhaustive interview of hers, but dovetails largely around her music and musical inclinations. Apart from listing out her songs, her innumerable creative partnerships — right from music composers to lyricists, filmmakers and playback singers — surface with astute details. Though the book sure is a music-pedia of sorts, this is no random listicle. For a musicologist, it is going to be a delight as well as a treasure trove.

Most music lovers know Lata’s songs by heart. What they perhaps don’t know is what makes them timeless. This is where Mishra fills us in, dwelling upon the musicality, its raag base and, of course, the underlying thread invariably is how beautifully Lata has rendered each song. Her vast repertoire and versatility pulsate as he reminds us how she has lent her voice to love songs, patriotic ones, bhajans, lullabies and even saucy numbers, which we identify more with her sister Asha Bhosle.

Indeed, some observations like how hers is an ageless voice and how in her career spanning over six decades, she continued to give playback for actors half her age, are rather common. So are facts such as what stalwarts like Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali had to say about her voice. However, more revelatory are the words of lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri: “Lata alone could make an ordinary song extraordinary”; and Gulzar: “She created a separate tradition of music... no matter that song has multiple creative energies behind it but if Lata has sung it, then it becomes her song. She owns it.”

Though the book is quintessentially about how Lata navigated herself in the world of singing, it brings alive an era, rather eras, as Lata ruled for decades at a stretch. Thus, the composers she worked with are not mere footnotes. Rather, we learn much about their inimitable styles and compositions.

The book is a testimony to the dedication of many other greats. For instance, Raj Kapoor, who was “present at every step of song’s composition”, as also Geeta Dutt, who always got her Hindi diction right despite her pronounced Bengali accent. There was Noor Jehan, whose style influenced Lata so much that she even imbibed her way of pronouncing muhabbat.

In second part of the book, Lata shares many notes and anecdotes. Like how during her days of struggle, she would put her sarees under her pillow because she could not afford ironing them. Certain unsavoury questions as to why she fell out with OP Nayyar and why she refused to sing at the Filmfare Award function in 1956 when Shankar-Jaikishan won the award, too, find answers. The fable-like facts of her life are narrated too, such as Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s eyes turning moist when she sang ‘Aye mere watan ke logon’. She recalls meeting Nehru and Indira Gandhi after the function. Indeed, there is much to cherish in her life that outlives her.

To the average reader, the line, “One day this divine presence will go back to heaven”, might seem out of place and context. But since the original book in Hindi was published way back in 2016, the translator found it better to go with the present tense. Certainly, this is no anomaly, for, Lata is immanent in her music and in the hearts of her listeners. The book relives her and her voice. She may have prayed for moksha and that she is never reborn, but in the book she is, every step of the way.