‘Leonie’s Leap’ by Marzia Pasini: Of life, love and liberation

Attaining one’s goals in life requires a plan and hard work for sure but it doesn’t always require taking measured steps. Often, taking a leap of faith is the best option and true liberation. Marzia Pasini brings home this point through the story of Leonie, a gifted acrobat.

In the 150-page ‘Leonie’s Leap: A Liberation Journey’, Marzia introduces readers to 15-year-old Leonie, who is living in a depressing Hungarian orphanage. His unique talent makes him the poster boy of the orphanage, but the people around him are oblivious of the struggles that he’s facing to come to terms with his identity and purpose in life. His bold move to join a circus as a trapeze artiste and search for identity, truth and love add metaphorical magic to the story.

The author beautifully portrays how the protagonist’s self-doubt, fear of the unknown and loss fail to douse the irrepressible urge to explore and stretch his limits. Through Leonie’s journey readers learn lessons on hope, courage, bravery and belongingness. The subtle optimism of the tale grows on you.

Author Marzia Pasini, who herself overcame life threatening health conditions, has beautifully stitched her own experiences into this tale told in a refreshing lyrical prose. She focuses more on the emotional and philosophical elements rather than dramatic twists and turns. At several places, the line between real and metaphor blurs, adding extra layers of meaning and purpose to the story. The icing on the cake is the ‘Dear Heart’ note at the end of each chapter, oozing with wisdom to face adversity with resilience.

If you enjoy introspective stories, then the calm tone of this book will resonate with you. ‘Leonie’s Leap’ is one of those books that you save and savour for a long time.