‘Love Guru of Devgarh’: Affection for the ordinary

An old-fashioned faith in the simple pleasure of a story is at the heart of ‘Love Guru of Devgarh’. Its world is populated by schoolboys, doctors, railwaymen, policemen and old friends, people whose lives take an amusing, awkward or occasionally painful turn. There is no urgency to impress the reader. Aditya Sharma appears happier observing his characters and allowing their little triumphs, embarrassments and disappointments to do the work.

The stories are set in Devgarh, a fictional North Indian town that occasionally brings to mind RK Narayan’s Malgudi. But that is a demanding comparison. RK gave Malgudi such texture and familiarity that generations of readers came to know it almost as a real place; Devgarh has some distance to travel before it achieves that kind of presence.

The collection is at its best when Sharma is being funny. ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ is hilarious in its recollection of school romance. A new girl, Sapna, arrives and the boys promptly compete for her affection with all the ingenuity and foolishness of adolescence.

Pravin, hoping to impress her, gets a beehive haircut at the wonderfully named ‘Sangeet Harecut and Mans Pallor’, only to send Sapna into peals of laughter. And Joginder’s attempts at following her are met with a warning that she will tell his father.

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Prakash, the narrator, fancies himself rather like Salman Khan in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. His romantic confidence collapses when his love letter is torn to pieces. The story then jumps ahead many years. A chance encounter reveals what actually happened and takes some of the sting out of that adolescent rejection. Most of the humour comes from the deadly seriousness of schoolboy crushes.

The mood is not always light. In ‘My Friend Vikas’, the narrator remembers a schoolmate with “big bright eyes and a mischievous grin” who “exuded an infectious liveliness”. Vikas does well in life but gradually loses touch with old friends, and his story ends tragically. Looking back, the narrator wonders whether “the ruthless economics of life” and a father’s rigid lessons had left him with “immeasurable loneliness”.

Other stories move similarly between the everyday and the unexpected. The title story introduces a young doctor who fancies himself as something of an authority on matters of the heart. In medical college, he confesses, “I had studied little but philandered a lot,” which explains his confidence in dispensing relationship advice to his friends. However, affairs of the heart are rather less manageable when they concern him.

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Sharma finds his material in familiar lives and situations rather than dramatic circumstances. This preference for the compact and uncomplicated is deliberate. In his acknowledgements, the author says he has always held short stories “dearer than novels”, largely because “they don’t demand too much of our time and effort yet often manage to convey much more”. He speaks admiringly of the masters of the form, including Chekhov, Maupassant, Saki, Ruskin Bond, Khushwant Singh and RK Narayan, writers who clearly sit somewhere in the background of his own storytelling ambitions.

Sharma has an affection for ordinary people, an eye for the mildly ridiculous and the ability to move from laughter to sadness. The stories are unpretentious, and their better moments have an easy warmth. The book is most convincing when it trusts those ordinary lives to provide the story.

— The reviewer is a freelancer