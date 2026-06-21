Mahesh Bhatt on ‘anti-guru’ UG Krishnamurti as his guru

This is the latest of three books by Mahesh Bhatt on UG Krishnamurti — not Jiddu, the well-known free thinker who inspired liberal education. It is ‘another Krishnamurti’ (as Pratap Karvat told Bhatt) — philosopher UG, the destroyer of all beliefs. Known as the ‘anti-guru’, he opined on Jiddu as ‘the world has not known — and will never know — a fraud of such magnitude...’ The book is presented as an ‘honest’ memoir consisting of a few regular chapters in the beginning, followed by mostly chronological diary-like musings, apparently with UG as ‘fire’ at the centre of it.

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The relationship between UG and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is interesting, to say the least, and quite complex. Trapped in emotional and existential crises, Bhatt, at some stage, found profound liberation and a radical philosophical shift through his interactions with UG, beginning in the 1970s. To appreciate the relationship fully, one needs to understand Bhatt’s personal background, a non-canonical coming together of his parents from different faiths and the consequent struggle for the parents and their children.

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Bhatt’s political stance, secular and humanitarian, endorsed and reinforced by UG, is the most satisfying aspect of ‘Ashes…’ Coming from outside the conservative core of Indian majoritarian milieu, it was only natural that Bhatt would be drawn to UG’s controversial and rebellious teachings that rejected organised religion, gurus, and psychological self-improvement.

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A lot is written about UG and his ‘refusing to be God’, but ‘Ashes…’ is more about Mahesh Bhatt than UG. A philosophy of rejecting psychological transformations and accepting enlightenment simply as a natural, biological state of being helped Bhatt in dealing with crises in his life, what he described as a ‘spiritual coma’.

In an early chapter titled ‘UG left — Only Thirst Remains’, Bhatt writes, “The thirst for truth, for dissolution, for home – for a place where nothing inside me needs to pose or pretend.” This is a universal thirst in all things living, and who knows, perhaps in non-living things too. After all, much before science started dominating consciousness research, at a time when philosophers ruled the roost, UG had understood that: “The body is a fortuitous concourse of atoms. There is no death for the body, only an exchange of atoms. Their changing places and taking different forms is what we call ‘death’. It’s a process which restores the energy level in nature that has gone down. In reality, nothing is born and nothing is dead.” And a time came when UG died and Bhatt was left with the all-pervading thirst.

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And, talking of the thirst, Bhatt talks about himself, his own successes, his mentoring and the successes of his mentees. He writes, seemingly innocently, but with ego galore. There are brief editorial breaks informing us of details like how Bhatt’s friendship with UG began when he was 26 and lasted 33 years. The reader reflects on the pain that Bhatt talks about, a kind of experience they are likely to have also gone through at some stage of their own lives, even though not everyone can write it in the dismembered poetic manner that Bhatt displays. It is good to read about it, but eventually one has to get up and meet the demon called reality in ways different from Bhatt’s, that does not serve dosa at the Taj hotel to ‘cosmic Naxalites’, whatever that means. The flow of verbosity with assertions like “...our second child, was about to be born. But I couldn’t stay. The idea of birth — of bringing life into a world that was already coming undone — was too much for me”, is remorseless, vane apathy of an intellectual celebrity.

Perhaps the worst is the pretence of honesty in revelation of apparently unethical relationships — “Men are bad … I betrayed (my wife)”. It would be amusing if one does not recall that the other victim — the woman in the affair, the benignly demonised sexual archetype — is one haunted by memories of communal violence in her teenage, the fear developing into schizophrenia and eventually a horrible death, with the rotting body going undetected for three days. Men (some of them, not all) are bad, not because of affairs, but because they think they can get away by taking a self-denouncing public stance decades after when they should have shown timely honesty.

And the women in ‘Ashes…’, they seem to be missing complete persona, they are mere actors, vulnerable, pitiable, one betrayed, the other dumped (‘washing... hands off’ — UG’s words, Bhatt’s action). That a person doing 70-plus films while struggling with a severe mental health crisis deserves a better portrayal is not within the author’s purview. The self righteous tone in the narration is everywhere, when actually the author is merely revealing how he wanted to wash off his guilt by leaning on the shoulder of the anti-guru Guru, one prone to commenting on everything in the universe, including breakthroughs in modern science with no education in the domain. Bhatt shows more respect for the woman who is his mother, living a life of syncretism, and passing it on to her children. Clearly, she had a great impact on his world-view and on some of the films he made.

The diary parts are generally well-arranged. Such books by celebrities draw wide readership of privileged backgrounds with no reason to seek authentic knowledge in any domain. A lot of trivia appears profound to them. Private letters, scanned from originals, as well as reproduced in legible print, are titillating details, and yet a serious reading merely reveals the mundane lives of the rich and privileged.

To be fair, there are occasional gems for the uninitiated, but in the final analysis, be it UG or Mahesh Bhatt, we are all ordinary humans and given time and opportunity to reflect on our being, everyone broods, sulks and seeks solace somewhere. UG fell terminally ill in 2007, and Bhatt writes about being there and the ‘fire’ that remained with him long after UG was gone. There is an overwhelming amount of grief in ‘Ashes…’, but what we must remember is that the author made great films of our times; who can forget ‘Arth’ (1982). It is in the films that we must explore his world.

— The reviewer is a scientist and poet