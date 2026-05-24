Mapping Uttarakhand women’s Himalayan burden in ‘Mountains of Labour, Currents of Change’

Published by Doon University, this is an extremely well-researched book, compiled under the ‘One University, One Research’ concept mooted by the current Governor of Uttarakhand. Broadly speaking, it focuses on the problems faced by women in the state of Uttarakhand, which has completed 25 years of its existence, and has, therefore, been dedicated to them.

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As claimed at the outset, the work “situates Himalayan livelihood studies within broader conceptual debates on work, employment and migration in fragile mountain economies.”

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Economic self-reliance has long been regarded as a marker of women’s empowerment, more so in states like Uttarakhand, where the means of livelihood are limited and scarce, and are diminishing by the day on account of a variety of factors, namely climatic and environmental changes, natural catastrophes, the menace of wildlife, migration and societal pressures.

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A hill state with rugged terrain, Uttarakhand has comparatively less scope for productive agriculture or other profitable enterprises. With a major chunk of young and able-bodied men preferring to join the Army or paramilitary forces, the womenfolk are left behind to fend for themselves. The state embodies ecological fragility, demographic volatility and gendered labour burdens.

Divided into four sections and spread over 14 chapters, this voluminous work purports to present a gendered view of women’s livelihoods in the Himalayan region and the myriad challenges confronting them.

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The work is apparently based on a robust and meticulous sample survey. The problems related to women’s livelihoods have been quantified and analysed through an exhaustive district-to-district survey, factoring in indicators such as population ratio, intra-regional imbalances, caste dynamics, literacy, health and hygiene, nutrition, access to government schemes, etc.

All the hypotheses and inferences have been put through the grinder of data analysis to corroborate the findings.

By applying modern scientific tools, such as examining the economic dynamics of India’s Himalayan states through Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rates, the authors have been able to establish regional disparities in women’s livelihoods in Uttarakhand vis-à-vis other hill states.

The alarming issue of migration, which is the bane of life in the hills, has pushed more and more women towards agriculture. They sweat it out in the fields while also tending to cattle, foraging fuelwood from forests and collecting fodder from grasslands. The yawning gap between formal education and employment-worthy skills aggravates their plight further. Arable land being scarce, judicious land use becomes paramount, and this has been discussed at length.

Most interesting is the correlation between rural road connectivity and migration, which establishes that poor transport infrastructure leads directly to high out-migration, not merely because of the dearth of livelihood prospects, but also because of poor access to critical services like healthcare and education, which are usually available only in road-accessible centres.

The lack of affordable transport and proper medical facilities in remote areas makes life even more hazardous for women.

Despite progress in formal skill training in Uttarakhand, women at large remain wary of availing themselves of the opportunities on offer. The lack of aspiration for self-employment reflects systemic barriers, including inaccessibility of credit, absence of mentorship and weak market linkages.

This is borne out by district-wise data showing the distribution of micro and small enterprises in rural Uttarakhand, including diverse means of livelihood such as dairy farming, vegetable production, mushroom cultivation, poultry farming, hotels and homestays, retail stores, mobile repair services and eco-tourism.

The study rightly notes: “Uttarakhand occupies a transitional space as compared to other Himalayan states, as it is seen to be moving away from dependency on agriculture-dominant livelihoods towards a more balanced income composition with rising formal wages and non-farm activities.”

Household resilience emerges as a redeeming feature. As the data shows, households combining horticulture, dairy and non-timber forest produce enjoy 30 to 40 per cent greater income stability compared to mono-crop families.

It has rightly been suggested that the state government establish livelihood compacts that converge line departments such as Rural Development, Forest, Skill Development, and Women and Child Development under a single platform.

All the welfare schemes floated by the Central and State governments, such as NRLM, MGNREGA, PMUY, PMJDY, PMAY, PMSBY and Mahila Samakhya (Women’s Equality Programme), have been scrutinised and their impact on the condition of women assessed.

While enumerating the issues pertaining to women’s livelihoods, highlighted through tabular and graphical data, the authors also propose workable solutions at several places.

While underscoring the plethora of problems related to women’s livelihoods, the authors do present a model for remedial action, which may not prove to be a panacea for all troubles, but could become an economic multiplier in the long run, provided government bodies and stakeholders work in tandem.

The book is replete with strong and relevant empirical data, mostly spatial, corroborating the observations and inferences, along with a slew of tables and graphical representations. The references are authentic and varied, which is quite evident considering the wide scope of the study.

One does not come across many shortcomings in the work, barring the sheer volume of data, which at times arrests the flow of the narrative and may appear to some as a sort of statistical sorcery.

On the whole, the book is an absorbing work of serious and purposeful research, which could well become a template for policymakers and NGOs not only in Uttarakhand, but in other Himalayan states as well.

— The Ranikhet-based writer is former head, Department of History, Kumaun University, Nainital