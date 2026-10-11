Maryam Aslany’s on peasant’s place in the new world order

Maryam Aslany’s ‘Peasants: Makers of the Modern World’ lays out a profound central hypothesis and a prescription. The hypothesis is that while peasantry has been the axis of human civilisation for the last 10,000 years, the irony of this social group is that the same civilisation must destroy its own creators if it has to advance. It is essential for the growth of modern industrialisation that peasants must become a minority of not more than 20 per cent of the population.

In other words, peasants must cease to be peasants and turn into engineers, doctors, lawyers, industrialists, workers, if the system is to grow. However, there is nothing natural or inevitable about the extinction of the peasantry. The crisis is systemic and policy-driven, and can be addressed.

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The crisis, to be sure, is not that of the peasantry as a social group. It is a crisis of human civilisation that threatens to disrupt the organic and harmonious ways in which humanity had lived till around the 18th century or so, before the ascendency of the modern industrial civilisation.

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In order to understand the nature of the catastrophe that confronts all of us, the book draws a binary between two different civilisational frames in which humanity has lived: an agrarian organic order in harmony with nature versus an unnatural industrial order that has been in existence for the last three centuries.

In the biological organic order, lives and cultures were connected to the landscape. Societies around the Central Asian steppes promoted herders, traders and soldiers. The sedentary kingdoms of Europe, China and India were dependent on the peasants. The deserts were dominated by the nomadic communities. The sedentary state systems recognised the seminal position of the peasantry and promoted agriculture.

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China built the largest canal in the world — nearly 2,000 km — as early as in the 7th century to boost farming. It built granaries for storing food. All the major technological innovations were connected to farming in one way or the other. China, till well into the modern times, remained a peasant economy. Merchants, traders and financiers never acquired the prestige here like they did in Europe. It was the collapse of the peasant economy that created the opening for a European takeover.

Medieval Europe also looked after its peasants in different ways. In England, 40 per cent of all land was meant for common use and peasants depended on it in times of crisis. Parliaments restricted the monarch’s right to tax the peasantry. In pre-modern India also, the system remained accountable to agriculture and the peasantry.

Peasantry is not a class in the strict sense of the term. It is more of a spectrum with big landlords at one end and the landless labourers at the other. There is hardly anything common between the two. In fact, their interests are in complete contradiction with each other. However, Aslany’s treatment excludes the big landed groups from the orbit of peasantry and includes only those organically connected with land.

Peasants often revolted in medieval times. In their rebellions, they showed a great proclivity towards destroying land records that had subjugated them. It is here that Aslany’s analysis pushes the argument that these rebellions were only superficially against the landlord and the state. In a more fundamental and philosophical sense, the rebellions were geared towards pushing ahead a peasant imagination of the world in which land was seen not as an instrument for exploitation, but as a sacred ecological entity.

It is the shift in orientation towards land that has been a major casualty at the altar of the modern industrial civilisation. The technological industrial revolution, which occurred in Europe around the 18th-19th centuries, induced a transfer of population from the villages to the cities.

The rural population — nearly 80 per cent of all Europe — was reduced to 20 per cent over the course of the 19th century. The pattern repeated itself in Asia in the 20th century. This numeric and political-economic marginalisation of the peasant was accompanied by modern philosophical ideas, from the Enlightenment to Marxism.

All the major systems of ideas of modern times saw the peasant as the “other” and a social group in transition, about to give way to other social categories. Even though poetry and novels celebrated the peasant, they only helped to create an image of the peasant that was exotic and almost that of an endangered species. Modern economy, politics, philosophy and literature looked at the peasant as a creature from the past and due for extinction under modern conditions. But is that so? Is the end of peasantry the logical next step in the march of society, a Darwinian elimination, as it were? The book strongly argues against it. The peasantry’s demise is not the result of any organic social evolution, but that of conscious human engineering.

Vested interests have been engaged in this task with full seriousness. This, Aslany argues, is the real new class war, essentially between the urban and the rural. The urban is much more powerful and demanding. It wants the global peasantry to absorb the cost of its predatory activities. The peasantry as a class is obviously not destined for a natural extinction. It has shown its resilience and a capacity for survival in the most adverse circumstances. But the contemporary challenge is the most formidable of them all.

There is no single path to modernity. But all the paths have very serious implications for the peasantry. What is going to be the place of the peasant in the new world order? This, Aslany says, is the axial question. A resolution of this question will determine not just the future of the peasant, but also of the kind of world we would all be living in.

— The reviewer is a visiting faculty at BML Munjal University, Gurugram