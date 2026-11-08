Myths, legends and ‘The Living Himalaya’

There are books that you dive into. Much like Forrest Gump’s Instagram-worthy quote: “Life is a box of chocolates. You never know what you will get.” ‘The Living Himalaya: Rock, Sky, Spirit’, edited by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal, is one such chocolate-box kind of book. The anthology is as vast as the Himalaya and as diverse. It is daunting, and is epic in terms of scale and vision. But Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal, veterans of this range, have chosen to negotiate the terrain as sure-footed travellers in their scholarship.

This is not the first time the duo has chosen the Himalaya as a subject for an anthology. But the book comes in the wake of the devastation in Nepal, a reminder that the mountains remember. And have the power, in an instant, to turn buildings to dust. It also arrives in winter. And as North India gasps for air, the book feels urgent. Stories, songs, myths, paintings, memoirs — all find a place in this eclectic compilation. It is difficult to drown out the buzz in your head of all that is at stake as you read the essays. “It is a call to listen to the many stories the mountains have to tell, before silence falls,” write the authors in their introduction.

It is this theme that plays out in the anthology — forgetting, loss, erasure, and the cost of doing that. The book focuses on the daily lives of the communities, on what existed, and what is disappearing, and on the myths and legends that have found a home in these mountains, deeply tied to the land from which they emerge.

“The Himalaya are unfinished, unstable and far bigger than any one idiom — geological, devotional or literary — can contain,” writes Sonali Gupta in her essay ‘The Himalaya are still Arguing: Intimate Lives of Rock and Time’. “Our task is not to simplify them into a single ‘mountain story’ but to write in a way that lets their contradictions breathe.”

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The anthology honours this spirit — of different voices — and tackles the questions elliptically, poetically, politically, spiritually, environmentally and scientifically. But there are also essays that handle these questions head-on. Award-winning writer Mridula Ramesh traces the Himalaya as the birthplace of the Ganga, Indus and the Brahmaputra and argues that, like Saraswati, rivers are not forever. So does economist Mahendra P Lama in his report on the devastation of Darjeeling. He says studies and institutions have warned governments repeatedly — since 1899 and again — that development is unsustainable.

Gulzar writes about his visit to Chamba “to actually smell and experience the land”, in ‘My Heart, Seized by Pangi and Bharmour’. In his essay, filled with the songs of Gaddis (nomads), Gulzar captures the spirit of the mountains, whether it is their love for their home. When the Gaddis meet, he writes, they address each other as “mitra” or “mitaa”. “For them, the ‘other’ is always a friend, a companion; not an enemy,” he writes. This is a worldview that is being eroded.

This idea of co-existence stretches across the region. The Chang in Nagaland believe that even their “foes” are entitled to hospitality. This idea of equality and belonging is embedded so deeply that it has found its way into the building practices of the tribe, writes Ronojoy Sen in ‘Indigenous Habitat: Intangible Facets of Ancestral Life in Northeast India’. In cane bridges constructed across the rivers in Arunachal Pradesh, the delicate gom (branches) are bubble-wrapped in bark and undergrowth. This is to ensure that gentle trees are not injured.

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This is not a one-gulp book. Like the Himalaya that it springs from, each time you visit it, there is a new dimension to discover. The journey is one of discovery and of going down fascinating rabbit holes. Whether it is an essay on Khasi tradition by Bijoya Sawain, in which she writes about how children are seen as a gift of nature and the father is forbidden to go on hunts or even use knives the moment the baby is conceived, or Namita Gokhale’s essay on how folktales from the Himalaya travelled to Russia and Germany, only to return via English. You encounter Ladakh through the story of Juliana Hervey in the 19th century. A fascinating woman, Juliana was the original runaway bride. She, like Julia Roberts in the movie, left her intended groom at the church door. In her essay, she describes the young Rajah of Ladakh, his palace built on a rock and his Ranee without purdah. And in Vyshnevi Divya Satheesh’s essay, the reader meets the 600-year-old mummy of Sangha Tenzin. It was discovered after an earthquake struck Spiti in 1975.

Then there is another fascinating essay by Sonali Gupta on the village shaman, who helps find solutions to daily domestic issues in Kullu. Almost cinematically, Sonali writes about how each year, villagers line up along the hillside to watch the palanquin zigzag across the mountains and goat tracks — and about the power of the gur, not only in matters of the heart and hearth but also in determining the fate of development projects in the mountains. “In a Himalayan world busy drafting its own extinction in concrete and asphalt, salvation will not come from a better clause or a thicker file,” she writes. “While shoulders still tremble, jokes still interrupt prophecies, and bare feet still stamp verdicts into dust, the gods and their mortal co-litigants go on hearing the one case that matters; whether this valley — and those who call it home — will survive long enough to remember what it means to listen when the gods speak.”

— The reviewer is a literary critic