Nariman Karkaria’s memoir unmutes Indian voice from WW I

Nariman Karkaria’s memoir unmutes Indian voice from WW I

The First World War: Adventures of Nariman Karkaria by Nariman Karkaria. Translated by Murali Ranganathan. HarperCollins. Pages 260. Rs 599

Maj Gen Raj Mehta (retd)

EBULLIENT and peppy, the English translation of Indian soldier Nariman Karkaria’s Gujarati war memoir ‘Rangbhoomi pe Rakhad’ is unputdownable. Translated by eminent historian/translator Murali Ranganathan, ‘The First World War: Adventures of Nariman Karkaria’ comes in a colourful jacket design. The book brings readers face-to-face with a rare genre of military writing — the unravelling of an Indian soldier’s mind and voice from the Great War. Amitav Ghosh describes in inimitable style the unusual circumstances which led him to access this delightful read. It is a stunning potpourri of a Parsi rookie soldier’s experiences in the Great War, his riveting travelogue and incisive social satire, all packaged in a gung-ho, insightful translation. Amitav confesses being overtaken by the little he’s read of the book.

A phenomenal storyteller, the fractious, unruly, stormy petrel priest’s son decamps from mofussil Navsari in Gujarat one rainy night in August 1910, running away from priesthood to seek his fortune, like Dick Whittington. The delightfully, rascally, wanderlust-afflicted scallywag boards a China-bound ship with the little money he can rustle up. He finally ends up, five years later and at age 20, in wartime London — via China, Japan, Siberia and some Nordic countries — including a brief home-sickness driven interregnum at the toddy-infested Navsari after two relentless years of ‘wander-itis’.

He returns to China, still driven by childhood memories of Zoroastrian Burjornama/Shahnama heroic tales, to become a “British Tommy”; managing “after a million struggles” to become No. 3213 Private Nariman Karkaria, ‘D’ Company, 24th Middlesex Regiment (Duke of Cambridge's Own). He was the only Indian in the all-European unit, recruited for being pale-skinned with matching European manners and tastes, and buoyed by the fact that a Parsi had much earlier preceded him in recruitment. He cannot help wonder after using spanking-clean British train toilets when his “dear proud Hindustan” would catch up. Nariman nattily describes his initiation into the khaki uniform and army routine before his unit is sent to the western front after truncated training. His initiation into cold-mud enshrined trench warfare opposite the Germans in “the killing fields of France” is gripping and real as much as it is a brutal expose on the truly appalling conditions that exist there. The highlights, past choking, fatal chlorine/phosgene and irritating chilli tear gas attacks, poor food when made available and general neglect of the soldiery in morale and injury management, are duly noted by him.

The poorly thought-through and executed Somme battle, a frontal attack by British-French forces between July-October 1916, becomes a metaphor for futile, indiscriminate slaughter. Surprisingly, our narrator doesn’t make his remarks personal. He retains detachment even when he suffers a gruesome splinter injury, ironically on the day of relief by 4th Suffolk Regiment. He dismisses the injury as “adding injury to insult”, happy that he’ll be “back to Blighty”; quaffing a desperately welcome “cuppa” and enjoying tender ministrations of nurses.

Posted to another battalion post-recovery, Nariman experiences battles in the Egyptian deserts, then the holy city of Jerusalem, rendering insightful battle and travelogue descriptions. The Balkan front follows with a brilliant tour of the ancient Constantinople/Istanbul post truce.

Overall, the book enthrals, fascinates and is marvellously presented. It makes a deep study of this seldom-visited genre of Indian military writing a necessity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

2
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

3
Amritsar

Massive fire at Amritsar hospital; lucky escape for patients

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

5
Himachal

Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

6
Haryana

Gurugram police divert traffic in view of protest for Ahir regiment on Sunday

7
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

9
Nation

Manik Saha appointed Tripura chief minister after Biplab Deb resigns

10
Sports

South Africa T20 series: Rohit, Pant, Rahul, Bumrah to be rested; Dhawan, Pandya in line for captaincy

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in auto accident

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...

‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death

‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death

Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...

Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case

Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case

A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at US grocery store, suspect arrested

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

Mundka fire: Building had one escape route, toll may rise with more remains found and 29 people missing

Mundka fire: Long wait for families of missing persons

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat