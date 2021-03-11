Nariman Karkaria’s memoir unmutes Indian voice from WW I

Maj Gen Raj Mehta (retd)

EBULLIENT and peppy, the English translation of Indian soldier Nariman Karkaria’s Gujarati war memoir ‘Rangbhoomi pe Rakhad’ is unputdownable. Translated by eminent historian/translator Murali Ranganathan, ‘The First World War: Adventures of Nariman Karkaria’ comes in a colourful jacket design. The book brings readers face-to-face with a rare genre of military writing — the unravelling of an Indian soldier’s mind and voice from the Great War. Amitav Ghosh describes in inimitable style the unusual circumstances which led him to access this delightful read. It is a stunning potpourri of a Parsi rookie soldier’s experiences in the Great War, his riveting travelogue and incisive social satire, all packaged in a gung-ho, insightful translation. Amitav confesses being overtaken by the little he’s read of the book.

A phenomenal storyteller, the fractious, unruly, stormy petrel priest’s son decamps from mofussil Navsari in Gujarat one rainy night in August 1910, running away from priesthood to seek his fortune, like Dick Whittington. The delightfully, rascally, wanderlust-afflicted scallywag boards a China-bound ship with the little money he can rustle up. He finally ends up, five years later and at age 20, in wartime London — via China, Japan, Siberia and some Nordic countries — including a brief home-sickness driven interregnum at the toddy-infested Navsari after two relentless years of ‘wander-itis’.

He returns to China, still driven by childhood memories of Zoroastrian Burjornama/Shahnama heroic tales, to become a “British Tommy”; managing “after a million struggles” to become No. 3213 Private Nariman Karkaria, ‘D’ Company, 24th Middlesex Regiment (Duke of Cambridge's Own). He was the only Indian in the all-European unit, recruited for being pale-skinned with matching European manners and tastes, and buoyed by the fact that a Parsi had much earlier preceded him in recruitment. He cannot help wonder after using spanking-clean British train toilets when his “dear proud Hindustan” would catch up. Nariman nattily describes his initiation into the khaki uniform and army routine before his unit is sent to the western front after truncated training. His initiation into cold-mud enshrined trench warfare opposite the Germans in “the killing fields of France” is gripping and real as much as it is a brutal expose on the truly appalling conditions that exist there. The highlights, past choking, fatal chlorine/phosgene and irritating chilli tear gas attacks, poor food when made available and general neglect of the soldiery in morale and injury management, are duly noted by him.

The poorly thought-through and executed Somme battle, a frontal attack by British-French forces between July-October 1916, becomes a metaphor for futile, indiscriminate slaughter. Surprisingly, our narrator doesn’t make his remarks personal. He retains detachment even when he suffers a gruesome splinter injury, ironically on the day of relief by 4th Suffolk Regiment. He dismisses the injury as “adding injury to insult”, happy that he’ll be “back to Blighty”; quaffing a desperately welcome “cuppa” and enjoying tender ministrations of nurses.

Posted to another battalion post-recovery, Nariman experiences battles in the Egyptian deserts, then the holy city of Jerusalem, rendering insightful battle and travelogue descriptions. The Balkan front follows with a brilliant tour of the ancient Constantinople/Istanbul post truce.

Overall, the book enthrals, fascinates and is marvellously presented. It makes a deep study of this seldom-visited genre of Indian military writing a necessity.