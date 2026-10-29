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Home / Book Reviews / NIF announces shortlist for 2026 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize

NIF announces shortlist for 2026 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize

Five non-fiction books exploring India’s history, Constitution, development and cultural heritage make the shortlist; winner to receive Rs 15 lakh in December

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:06 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The New India Foundation (NIF) has announced the shortlist for the 2026 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, featuring five non-fiction books that explore modern and contemporary India. The winning author will receive a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

The shortlisted books, all published in 2025, cover a wide range of subjects, including the making of India’s Constitution, the country’s development since Independence, the impact of Partition on modern Asia, and the lives of influential figures in diplomacy and music.

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The shortlisted books include ‘A Man for All Seasons: The Life of KM Panikkar’ by Narayani Basu; ‘Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia’ by Sam Dalrymple; ‘Assembling India’s Constitution: A New Democratic History’ by Rohit De and Ornit Shani; ‘A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey’ by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian; and ‘The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music’ by Sumana Ramanan.

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The shortlist was selected by a jury comprising seven members, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, historian Srinath Raghavan, former Indian Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, and other experts from law, science and business. Jayal chaired the jury.

Commenting on the selection, Jayal said the five books demonstrated the importance of rigorous and imaginative non-fiction in deepening the understanding of India. She also highlighted the breadth of scholarship represented in the shortlist.

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The winner will be announced in December 2026, with the award presentation scheduled for December 12 at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2026.

Instituted in 2018, the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize recognises outstanding non-fiction on modern and contemporary India. It accepts books originally written in English as well as works translated into English, covering a broad range of non-fiction genres.

Previous winners include Aparajith Ramnath, who won in 2025 for ‘Engineering a Nation: The Life and Career of M Visvesvaraya’, and Ashok Gopal, who received the prize in 2024 for ‘A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of BR Ambedkar’.

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