Nilanjana Bhowmick’s new book attempts to understand patriarchy through the lens of anger

When bookstores are brimming with self-help books about ways to manage emotions, here comes one that is provocatively and aptly titled — ‘Why the World Needs Angry Women’.

Male anger against injustice has always been celebrated; Amitabh Bachchan’s hugely popular image of the angry young man is testimony. Can we even dare to think of a female lead whose on-screen anger makes her a superstar? Women are not expected to be angry. They are meant to be soft, gentle, loving, caring.

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Women in the book do love and care, but what sets them apart is their anger. They are not apologetic about it. They own it. They let it permeate their bodies and souls. They normalise it. They have the courage to look this emotion in the eye.

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The book understands patriarchy through the lens of anger. A careful read makes it clear that it is about structural injustices and exclusions that women face due to gender, caste, religion, region and class in the digital era of late-capitalism in India.

In the first section, author Nilanjana Bhowmick tells stories of women who refuse to forget the injustices. Anger provides the strength to Fatima to question the State as her son goes missing from one of the premier university campuses. For Beena Pallical, the first Dalit woman to speak at the UN General Assembly, anger is not just a personal emotion but a reflection of the “weight of generations of humiliation, concealment, and survival”.

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For Rituparna Borah, a queer activist, anger becomes a force “to fight for a world where love, choice, and family are defined by heart, not just by tradition or law”.

Through the lives of 13 women, the book captures the nuances and complexities of contemporary feminism(s) in India. Their anger becomes a ground for women to create, build and pave the way for others around them to empower themselves.

Laxmi Kushwaha becomes a water warrior for the women of her community in the parched lands of Bundelkhand. Maya Vishwakarma works for menstrual health by launching low-cost sanitary pads in Madhya Pradesh. There are women like Pallavi Pareek who build multiple platforms for research, litigation, training and policy work to question sexual harassment at the workplace.

Urvashi Patole builds Bikerni, the first platform in India for women bikers to come together; Gayatri Jolly-Aggarwal destabilises the male domain of pattern-making in the garment industry through MasterG, where she trains women in this skill. Sohini Chakraborty, founder of Kolkata Sanved, works amongst sex workers to release trauma through dance movement therapy.

‘Why the World Needs Angry Women’ is a glimpse into the male-dominated fortresses where women venture with grace and dignity. Like Pallavi Barnwal, India’s best-known intimacy coach, who helps people understand their complicated emotions around desire.

Women in the book do not always articulate their anger through a fiery placard in a protest, but register it through reclaiming humour by drawing political cartoons or through spoken word poetry.

The strength of the book lies in its being devoid of any academic jargon. At the same time, it successfully navigates the intensely theoretical terrain of gender in contemporary India, while still retaining a certain lightness to remain available for a lay reader.

— The reviewer teaches at Kurukshetra University