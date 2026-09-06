‘No One Gets Out of Here Alive’ by Ranbir Sidhu: An unsparing portrait of a family

Ranbir Sidhu’S father was found dead on his bathroom floor, just nine months after his mother passed away. Written between their deaths, ‘No One Gets Out of Here Alive’ is a devastatingly heartbreaking memoir of their life. Intense, raw and laced with pain, it is a punch to the heart — one that will leave you wrecked.

It is difficult to walk away from the book untouched. Divided into two parts, Ranbir sketches the life of his father and mother with unflinching honesty. His brother is blank, a silent figure whose coping mechanism is to block out the misery altogether. His mother is trapped in a marriage with a man “unhinged”. Being a “respectable Punjabi woman of her generation was the cage that would strangle and kill her. A cage she happily accepted, even welcomed, however much she hated her own life and where it had taken her”, he writes.

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While she lay dying, Ranbir writes about getting psoriasis so severe that he bleeds onto the sheets.

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His mother is in Punjab, living with the unbearable pain of a slipped disc, which she won’t take medication for. His father refuses to take her to the hospital. “He tells me that if she goes, she’ll never come back,” he writes. “Every time I call and beg him to change his mind, to get my mother help, to get her to a hospital, he loses his temper and slams the phone down.”

He writes about the stress of the situation: his mother on the floor, unable to move in pain, and his father’s refusal, and him “powerless”, thousands of miles away. When she finally gets to the doctor, it is already past an emergency.

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The book is brutal, intimate, overwhelming. Ranbir exposes his scars for scrutiny. It is extraordinarily courageous to write with such honesty. In forcing the reader to bear witness to his parents’ struggle with the trauma they inherited, he takes away its power to shame. What happened during Partition shapes both of them. The scars they carry, invisible but deep, are passed down to him. The book is dedicated to his brother who, unlike him, escapes the misery by choosing to remain emotionless.

Sidhu is unsparing in the portrayal of his father as a man who refused to talk to him unless it was through his mother, of his rules and of living with the fear of being robbed, or murdered, which grows as he gets older. Of a man who was considered “effeminate”, “a man so feeble he was unable to beat his children or wife”. Of a man who refused to part with two dollars for an inhaler — because he had forgotten to fill the prescriptions. Yet he was also the man who bought him “a dented and half-working tricycle”, only to get beaten by his own father for wasting money.

The book is an act of bravery. It is catharsis, making sense of his parents’ lives as he bares his life. What makes it deeply moving is that he stitches their flaws with love. It is grief — not for who they were, but who they could have been. “I can etch the outline of a different man, a possible man who never quite lived,” he writes.

He resists the attempt to whitewash his past — if anything, it is the opposite — or to sanitise his parents, even if he is protective of them. Yet at the end of this, there is love — broken, fragile, but stubborn — and there is empathy for his parents, maybe not as caregivers but as people.

What haunts you is that he writes with tenderness, and never judgment.

The book is ultimately about Punjab, the village his father escaped from to return to again, and the “values” of the village that killed both his parents. In holding up a mirror to his parents’ flaws, he is also reflecting what ails Punjab — whether it is alpha masculinity, notions of sharam and honour, which persuaded young women to jump into wells to prevent their family being disgraced during Partition, or to willingly allow themselves to be killed. His mother loses her home when her village ends up in Pakistan during Partition. This becomes her first exile. Her second exile is her marriage, wherein she erases herself to survive.

The book is the author’s quest to find out who his parents were. “The journey the answer takes me on leads to some of the most extreme violence committed in the twentieth century. Not just violence against others, but violence against ourselves, the countless murders of women and children perpetrated within families — Punjabi families. Standing in the village fields, I come to learn the blood is all around me, soaked deep into the soil.”

— The reviewer is a literary critic