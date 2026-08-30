‘Of Ancestors and Friends’ by Shanta Gokhale: Writers who remain with us long after their pages are closed

Some books tell us about a life; others about the lives that books make possible. Shanta Gokhale’s ‘Of Ancestors and Friends’ belongs to the latter category. Walter Benjamin remarked that books can bring back not only thoughts but “images, memories”, and this book becomes a site where reading and remembering converge. Neither a conventional memoir nor a literary commentary, the essays shift between literature, memory and cultural history, turning writers and works into occasions for reflections on art, language, society, friendship and time.

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Gokhale’s lifelong intimacy with books began early; by Class 8, she was already reading Thomas Hardy. This early immersion shaped the deeply discerning reader she remained even in later life, giving every book “a forty-page chance to engage”. That spirit of sustained and attentive reading informs ‘Of Ancestors and Friends’. The appeal lies in its movement between the intimate and the expansive. Memories open into literary histories, encounters into cultural reflections, and books into larger questions about reading and the writers who remain with us long after their pages are closed.

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This literary world comes alive in the section ‘Nearest Neighbours’, where Gokhale turns to writers who enriched her reading life and became friends and interlocutors. Oscillating between recollection and contemplation, the essays bring together voices across languages. Her memories of growing up with Marathi, Hindi and English lead naturally to a deliberation on India’s multilingual literary inheritance.

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Invoking Arun Kolatkar’s witty image of having “a pencil sharpened at both ends”, Gokhale presents language not as a boundary but as a bridge between writers and readers. Her portraits of Kiran Nagarkar, Jerry Pinto and UR Ananthamurthy capture the warmth of literary comradeship, as books and encounters become occasions for discovery, admiration and intellectual delight.

This intimacy between reader and book finds vivid expression in Gokhale’s reflection on Salman Rushdie’s ‘Midnight’s Children’: “the memory of ‘Midnight’s Children’… inevitably brings on a wide smile and a disbelieving shake of the head.” Her interview with Rushdie deepens this response, as she ponders over being one of his “midnight’s children”, a generation shaped by the promises and contradictions of post-Independence India. The novel becomes, for her, a moment of recognition where memory, history and the wonder of reading fuse. It is in such flashes that it is most affecting, showing how books become woven into the emotional texture of a life.

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In the section ‘Old Friends’, Gokhale evokes the masters of thought: Sartre, de Beauvoir, Camus, Kafka. These are names whose words, ideas and philosophies have shaped Gokhale as a thinking being, and whose intellectual presence endures as a lifelong companionship: “When a writer has… forced you to think hard resulting in arguments against his arguments, then he is to be recognised as one who has left a permanent mark on you.” At the heart of Gokhale’s journey is the pleasure of returning to books that have become part of her inner life. To trace what she has read is to trace the making of a mind — its ideas, sensibilities, enthusiasms and ways of seeing. Her “ancestor’s shelf,” crowned by ‘Anna Karenina’, ‘Middlemarch’, ‘Madame Bovary’, along with other titles, holds books she rereads not for amusement or instruction, but “in order to live”.

To read ‘Of Ancestors and Friends’ is to enter Gokhale’s richly inhabited world of books and rediscover the pleasure of reading deeply — not merely to absorb literature’s insights and oddities, but to let it shape one’s convictions and life. More than a reading list, it is an education in reading — with curiosity, perception and delight.

We find ourselves reading books within the book, as Gokhale’s graceful prose and sure command of language convey, without digression or excess, what makes each work memorable. For readers who believe books are not merely read but lived with, Gokhale’s book is both an invitation and a reminder of why we return to them.

— The reviewer teaches at GGDSD College, Chandigarh