A translation of the first volume of MK Stalin’s Tamil autobiography, ‘One Among You’ chronicles the first 23 years (1953-1976) of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s life. As the son of M Karunanidhi, it was inevitable that Stalin would grow up in a household throbbing with discussions on art, culture, politics and language. His launching of the Gopalapuram Youth Wing of the DMK in 1966 marked the beginning of a vibrant political journey. The book is an intimate glimpse into the world that moulded him.

One Among You — Vol I by MK Stalin. Penguin Random House. Pages 210. Rs 599

Longlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize, Sian Hughes’ ‘Pearl’ has been called ‘compulsive and wonderfully written” by the Booker judges. It is a mystery story and a meditation on grief, abandonment and consolation. inspired by a medieval poem of the same name, ‘Pearl’ is set in a small village in Cheshire, where the author is based.

Pearl by Sian Hughes. PanMacmillan. Pages 224. Rs 499

Divrina Dhingra’s ‘The Perfume Project’ investigates the idea of scent as a powerful trigger for memories and emotions, as well as a mode of self-expression and identity. It blends the science of aromatics with travel writing, history and insights into the contemporary perfume trade in India, which is home to 18,500 varieties of aromatic plants. Interestingly, in her telling, aromatic ingredients are not a mere indulgence, but instead, the backbone of the country’s struggling perfume industry.

The perfume project by Divrina Dhingra. Westland. Pages 166. Rs 599

A memoriam to a son, ‘Ekarat: Stories He Left Behind’ is a collection of 10 short stories, three poems, three tributes and three unfinished novellas by Ajay Khullar, who wrote under the nom de plume ‘Ekarat’. The author had been fighting bipolarity for 15 years before he ended his life. He published two volumes of stories, ‘Nothing Man’ and ‘A Book of Love’. Through this book, his father, Brig DK Khullar (retd), dwells on matters of love, loss, grief and hopes that lessons can be drawn.

Ekarat: Stories He Left Behind by Ajay Khullar. The Browser. Pages 272. Rs 495

#Tamil Nadu