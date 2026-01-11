‘Place: Intimate Encounters with Cities’ by Ananya Vajpeyi: Unofficial maps that define cities

It’s the sort of book you open “just to sample” and then, several hunger pangs later, realise you’ve not only missed lunch but also sworn off your navigation app because clearly, you’ve been walking through life all wrong. Ananya Vajpeyi’s ‘Place: Intimate Encounters with Cities’ is part travel writing, part intellectual history, part emotional archaeology, a manual for those of us who trust pavements more than politicians.

On paper, ‘Place’ is a set of essays on a few cities written over 25 years. Yet it reads less like a checklist and more like a layered field diary in which each city becomes an archive of memory and power, accessed through streets and riverfronts rather than state repositories.

Vajpeyi brings a historian’s precision to this looser form. But here, the archive has escaped its shelves: metro stations, immigration counters, protest marches and old neighbourhoods become sources. The result feels like contemporary history written in walking shoes.

As an anthropological archaeologist, I found ‘Place’ intensely familiar. I was trained on the phenomenology of landscape. Christopher Tilley showed how people experience terrain: the landscape, in that tradition, is never neutral; it is humanised by stories and power.

Vajpeyi takes that intuition, gives it caffeine, and pushes it into the city. Where Tilley trudges over moorland and cairns, she navigates Delhi’s ceremonial avenues, New York’s post-9/11 streets, Varanasi’s ghats and Venice’s canals, asking who can linger, who is watched, who is turned away.

Tilley works with alignments of ridges; Vajpeyi with CCTV cameras, police barricades and riverside “beautification”, but the mischief is familiar.

From an archaeological trench, one can only grin at the deja vu. This way of reading place is not new to my profession, yet here it walks free of technical jargon and seminar rooms. Vajpeyi has written phenomenology with traffic, and with better prose.

What lifts ‘Place’ beyond a worldly memoir is the author’s audacity in letting her own life show. She writes of being a young scholar in New York before and after 9/11, of love and illness, of the difficulty of staying honest in dishonest times.

These are not decorative anecdotes but integral to her method. The private and the public collide: break-ups tint skylines, political shocks rearrange friendships, new passports alter how a street is walked. Any ethnographer who has ever slipped a personal confession into field notes will recognise the courage of making that vulnerability visible.

In New York, the shift from pre- to post-9/11 unfolds through the body, the tightening of queues, the changed way one scans a skyline, the sensation of being tagged by an anxious state. In Varanasi, getting down to the river and climbing back up into the city becomes a moral rehearsal, devotion and hierarchy embedded in burning calves.

For a reader in Chandigarh, a city proud of its sectors and symmetry, there’s provocation here. ‘Place’ insists that no matter how immaculate the masterplan, cities are always rewritten by fear, friendship, protest and small acts of refusal, the unofficial map that never appears in government brochures.

In a world where Instagram makes bucket lists, this book quietly burns the bucket. It asks you to slow down, reread, and sometimes close the book because a paragraph has reminded you of a place you’ve avoided, and you don’t yet know why.

If you are someone who senses that your city is more than a backdrop for selfies, ‘Place’ will feel both accomplice and challenge. It extends, accessibly, a way of seeing landscape and proves that streets and skylines deserve attention.

By the end, two things happen. You walk your own city differently, more slowly, more suspiciously, aware of your footsteps, wishing there was more writing that treated ‘Place’ with such affection, mischief and intellectual honesty.

For someone like me, who has always revisited cities only to find they hand back a mirror, of what was and what is, of how to navigate life, reclaiming the “I”, and how both the city and my perception of it have quietly shifted — this book feels less like a new obsession than a long overdue companion.

The good news is that there are still editors who let such obsessions spill into print. The better news is that ‘Place’ is already on shelves. If this review has worked, you’re halfway to ordering it, and perhaps mildly annoyed that the conversation about cities and the lives we build in them must pause here instead of continuing in the next column.

— The reviewer is founder-director of the Himalayan Institute of Cultural & Heritage Studies