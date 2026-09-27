‘Policing the Republic’ by Yashovardhan Azad: Way out of India’s governance maze

A combination of politics and policing is generally viewed with suspicion. It is considered too overwhelming for the healthy sustenance of our republic. So much so that the never-ending debate on police reforms has remained constantly centred on this very issue: how to overcome the ill-effects of the nexus, ever since the famous Prakash Singh judgment on police reforms was delivered in 2006 by the Supreme Court of India.

Interestingly, in the police career of Yashovardhan Azad, author of the book ‘Policing the Republic’, this assimilation reflects quite differently. His father Bhagwat Jha Azad, a freedom fighter and literature scholar, was a Congress MP/MLA from Bihar, Union minister, and Chief Minister of Bihar (1988-89). Yashovardhan’s formidable political legacy only enriched his sharp insight as a police officer.

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The chapter ‘Criminality in Politics’ “portrays in a stark fashion the real bane (lack of political will) facing both the police and administrative services”.

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In the words of historian Ramachandra Guha, “…the book is forward-looking, with many excellent, focused suggestions on how to make the government more transparent and effective in its functioning... drawing on decades of field experience, attentive to history and scrupulously non-partisan.” The chronological style adopted by the author makes it an engaging read.

Yashovardhan joined the IPS in 1976 and was allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre. After initial years of service with the MP Police, he had a long stint with the Intelligence Bureau. He finally superannuated as Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, overseeing the Prime Minister’s protection. After retirement, he served as Central Information Commissioner, delivering over 8,000 judgments under the Right to Information Act. Thus, Azad spent nearly four decades in governance, “from the dusty thanas of the mofussil to the corridors of real power”.

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His experience being his canvas, the book is divided into five parts: ‘How India Fights Corruption’, ‘How India Fights Crime’, ‘How India Fights Terrorism’, ‘How India Deals with Individual Rights’, and ‘Cricket Diplomacy, Security and Politics’. While the relevant political, administrative, legal and policing aspects, well supported by expert views, studies and data, dominate the discussion and analysis in each chapter, the author is seldom oblivious to the socio-cultural-economic factors contributing to the causes and consequences.

The book, however, is not just an insider’s brilliant account to “pin down what ails this nation… and to consider what the possible cures might be”. Its core value lies in the overriding test set by the author for himself: “My mother would have asked, as she always did, whether I had remembered the people… whether I had kept faith with the ordinary citizen who asks of this republic only that it keeps its promises.”

Azad competently explores the structural puzzles of governance as much for the ordinary mind as for the policymaker’s desk. His vision: “No policy, no law, no institution means anything except what it delivers — or fails to deliver — to people.” The inclusion and treatment of the chapters ‘Right to Privacy’ and ‘Right to Information’ is a testimony of his resolve.

It is not that each subject has always been completely addressed from the point of view of a common citizen. Azad is essentially addressing his peers. The chapter on fighting crime misses highlighting the pitiable status of an ordinary person interfacing various wings of the criminal justice system. Similarly, the chapter on personal security, which takes into account the essentials of VIP protection and deplores the trend of using security cover as a status symbol, is silent about the massive disturbance a harsh bandobast would inflict upon the community. The urgency and direction of police reforms have been built on an equation of operational autonomy and accountability, but what about empowering the community as a safeguard for real reforms?

Azad is at his democratic best as he critically chronicles an overview of India’s long fight with terrorism through Kashmir militancy in perpetual transition, the shift in balance in the red corridor of left wing extremism (LWE) and the deep ethnic divide in Manipur. To the claims of normalcy in Kashmir, he reminds: “When people are united, informed and actively engaged, they form an impregnable wall against terrorism, subversion and external aggression.” For the vanquished LWE theatre, he suggests: “Let the tribal communities choose their pace of engagement with modernity... forcing development in the language of extraction only invites conflict and deepens mistrust.” For peace to return in Manipur, he warns: “It must be rooted in justice, inclusive dialogue and the recognition of tribal autonomy.”

The chapter on cricket diplomacy is bound to engage most. Cricket between India and Pakistan has been the only channel that worked when everything else failed. General Zia landed in Jaipur to watch a Test alongside Rajiv Gandhi during Operation Brasstacks, India’s largest military exercise. Tensions dropped overnight. The 2004 cricket series during the Vajpayee-Musharraf era did more to cool the India-Pakistan chatter than 1,000 speeches. Azad had led a three-member delegation to Pakistan to assess the threat scenario and work out security details.

— The reviewer is a former IPS officer